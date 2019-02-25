Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan has revealed she once recorded a secret single with Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei, jokingly referring to themselves as the British version of Destiny's Child.

Letting it slip in a recent interview, Holly said the single was a cover version of Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun.' Now this we NEED to hear.

Watch Holly share her healing process following a laser facial >>>

Talking to Daily Star Online, Holly said: "We tried to record a single once, it was really funny. We did a remix of 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'... it's not out there."

"It never got released. I lost my voice halfway through recording it. I was fuming," she went on to say.

Going to talk about her own singing chops (Holly previously dropped a remix of Kelis' song 'Milkshake,' which is still iconic), the babe said: "Me, Charlotte and Sophie can actually all sing."

It turns out that all the time spent in the Geordie Shore house wasn't just one big hangover, as Holly also went on to say how they'd all have singing sessions and sounded great together.

We're imagining a wholesome Glee-type scenario, singing Journey's 'Don't Stop Belivin' to whoever says they can't hack another night out on the toon, y'know?

"We used to all sing together in the Geordie Shore house all the time and we sounded great," she added. "I could do celebrity X Factor with those two but I could never do it on my own."

Sophie, Charlotte and Holly on The X Factor? Sold.