Weekly Horoscopes | 26th March - 1st April 2018

Time for a glimpse of your weekly horoscope. Ready to find out what's in store? Then let's check them out...

Aries

Look at you putting someone else’s needs before your own again. Being a thoughtful human being is a great personality trait, but it’s time to start laying down the law about who is actually in control of your life. If you don’t want to do something, remember that you are actually capable of saying the word NO. And while we’re here, stop using other people as an excuse to stay in your comfort zone. Push yourself - you might be surprised at how far you can go.

Taurus

It’s time to act on that embarrassing crush you’ve been harbouring over the past few weeks. You’ve never been one to deny yourself the things you want, but something about this person has you feeling like a lovestruck 13-year-old waiting to be asked to the school disco. Breathe in, breathe out, and remember that this person is… well, just a person. Don’t be intimidated by that gorgeous face. Make the first move.

Gemini

An argument with your BFF has left you wondering if it might be time to ditch the friendship for good. Stop reading the advice columns about dumping your toxic pals and pause to think about what’s actually causing your best mate to act out. Listen. Be there. And don’t make this one all about you. Sorry Gemini, but you do have a pretty bad reputation.

Cancer

Sick of the same old routine you’ve been living out for months (years) on end? Look at the bigger picture and you’ll realise that the world isn’t putting roadblocks in your way after all. The universe is constantly providing you with turning points, but here’s the thing: you’re actually going to have to take one every now and then. Stop listening to that overly cautious voice in your head and take a risk for once.

Leo

It’s been so long since you were in dating game that you’re feeling a bit insecure about dipping your toes in the Tinder water. Your last break-up might have been messy af, but on the plus side, you know exactly who not to go for this time around. Stop putting yourself down and remember that anybody would be lucky to be in the company of your beautiful face, hilarious personality, and biting wit. Come on Leo, where’s that roaring self-confidence you’re known for?

Virgo

It’s fair to say 2018 so far hasn’t exactly gone quite the way you expected. The good news is that an opportunity is set to crop up at work that could lead onto more positive times. For now, stop worrying about your future and start making the most of the present. There will come a time when you’ll look back on this weird in-between period and marvel at the fact that literally anything was possible.

Libra

Oh look, another door has been slammed in your face. Yippee. It might be hard to see it now, but there’s a reason behind all the crap that’s been thrown your way in the last week. Keep a positive attitude, spend some time with your family, and have faith that the right opportunity is just around the corner. Give yourself 24 hours to feel sorry for yourself, and then get started on a new, more ambitious plan. Don’t give up when you’ve come this far.

Scorpio

Wow, someone’s in a bad mood. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with other people has never been your style, but there’s a danger to keeping it all hidden away beneath the surface. Open up to a close friend or colleague on Tuesday, and you’ll avoid overreacting about a minor problem at home.

Sagittarius

It’s fair to say you have a bit of a problem when it comes to commitment. This has never caused you too many issues in the past, but something about your current relationship has you thinking that it might be time to make a change. Your partner might never let on, but your inability to plan further than the next two weeks is making them feel insecure about the future, and more importantly, insecure about you.

Capricorn

Your friends might not outright say it, but their habit of tagging you in memes at 2am is their way of saying that they miss you. We totally get that you have a busy schedule and that most of your free time is spent eating a bag of crisps in front of Netflix. Find a way to pencil in an afternoon dedicated to your oldest pals and it’s guaranteed to remind you why love them so much.

Aquarius

Oh Aquarius. Always striving to be the best and giving yourself absolutely no credit for anything you’ve achieved. An error you make at work on Wednesday will send you into yet another spiral of self-doubt, but the solution is simple. Hold your hands up to the mistake, dust yourself off, and jump back on the saddle come Thursday. Nobody will even remember your faux pas by next week.

Pisces

Is this enough of a sign for you to do the thing you’ve been thinking of doing since forever? The worst thing about you is your inability to take a step until you’ve seen the entire staircase, but standing in the same position all your life is going to get you absolutely nowhere. It’s natural to feel afraid. Just do whatever needs to be done before you talk yourself out of it again.