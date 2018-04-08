Weekly Horoscopes | 2nd - 8th April 2018

Time for a glimpse of your weekly horoscope. Ready to find out what's in store? Then let's check them out...

Aries

Someone at work is going to throw you under the metaphorical bus on Friday. There’s no need to march into your manager’s office with rock-solid proof of your innocence. Deal with the situation calmly, privately, and tactfully. And for the love of God, don’t jump to conclusions before you’ve properly done your research.

Taurus

Feeling bogged down by the entire world and everyone in it? It might be time for a change of scenery, Taurus. At the very least, a temporary one. Head home for the weekend and you’ll notice that most of the things you’re worrying about are completely unimportant in the grand scheme of things. Breathe in a bit of fresh air and it will reset your entire perspective on life.

Gemini

It seems like all you’ve been doing recently is shutting down opportunity after opportunity. Don’t worry, you haven’t ruined your entire life by refusing to commit to something that wasn’t quite right for you in the first place. Play the long game, and trust that something perfect will fall into your lap when you least expect it.

Cancer

When a Cancer falls, they fall hard and fast. That’s probably why you're currently pining over someone who - let's be real - probably won’t even remember your name in six months time. Listen to your head. This person is quite clearly bad news, and you’re much too smart to be walking headlong into a disaster everyone else can see coming from a mile off.

Leo

Yikes. A work confrontation on Wednesday is going to leave you feeling equal parts upset, annoyed, and betrayed. But there’s a way to make your feelings known without burning too many bridges in the process. If you deal with this situation in the right manner, you’ll be the one who comes up smelling like roses. Find a way to make that happen.

Virgo

Oh boy. That person you’ve spent the past few months despising is about to do you a massive favour, and essentially throw your entire opinion of them into chaos. Your tendency to box people into ‘friend’ and ‘foe’ tags has always been problematic. Try giving people more of a chance in the future before you immediately cast them in the role of villain.

Libra

Reading this in the ten seconds of spare time you seem to have these days? Take a chill pill, Libra. When was the last time you had a bit of fun? If you can’t even think that far back, it’s officially time to gather up some friends, have a few drinks, and start living the life you’re working for in the first place.

Scorpio

We get that you love your own company, Scorpio. After all, who is a better person to hang out with than yours truly? Even so, it might be time to start letting a few people into that mysterious mind of yours. Switch off Netflix, pull on that A+ outfit, and do a bit of charity work by giving someone else the gift of your magical conversation.

Sagittarius

There’s no time like the present to start making that change you so desperately need in life. Something in the back of your head is always telling you to play it safe and avoid rocking the boat too much, but you’ve spent far too long sitting in the backseat and watching the world pass you by. Take some decisive action and your self-confidence is guaranteed to soar.

Capricorn

It’s fair to say you’ve spent the past few weeks stuck in a rut, but we have some good news Capricorn, because life is officially starting to look good again. The days are getting longer, the sun is shining brighter, and your perspective on all those so-called problems of yours has suddenly shifted. Hoorah. The dawn of a new era is finally coming.

Aquarius

An awkward situation is set to arise between you and a close pal on Wednesday. From their perspective, you’ve been self-obsessed and flaky. From your perspective, you’ve been too busy with work to even think about brushing your hair, let along pencilling in a social event. Don’t be too quick to jump down their throat. They absolutely have your best interests at heart.

Pisces

You’re feeling weirdly calm rn for someone who has absolutely no idea what they’re doing. As crazy as it sounds, this is a pretty good time in your life to take that major risk you’ve been mulling over for years. Look around. The universe is practically screaming at you to take a chance on yourself. As always, the only person capable of holding you back is the person in the mirror.