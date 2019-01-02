Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here

Wondering whether you'll land the job of your dreams this year? Or whether Timothée Chalamet will finally realise that you are destined to be together?

Well, we have no idea of the answer to either of those because frankly you're going to have to get up off your own bum to get the ball rolling on that one, but what we do have is your 2019 horscopes ready to give you a few hints about what's in store for the year ahead...

Aries

Getty

2019 is set to be a year of major personal growth. The past few months have provided you with the opportunity to step up and toughen up; a theme which is likely to continue throughout the first half of the New Year. Things will settle down by Summer and you’ll finally find yourself in a position of career stability and personal satisfaction. The best is yet to come, Aries.

Taurus

Getty

2018 was a dumpster fire of a year and you seem reluctant to put any faith in how the next twelve months might work out. Ironically, the lack of pressure you’re putting on yourself is exactly what you need right now. Having no plan means that you can try and fail many times over without feeling guilty about your lack of progress. After all, isn’t the best thing about rock bottom that you can test new ideas without having to worry about the consequences?

Gemini

Getty

Friends come and go, but certain connections are built to last forever. The personal crisis that you went through last year has shed some light on who and what you really value in life. Sometimes there is no obvious reason for why bad things happen to good people, so don’t try and assign meaning to something that has no positive upside. Having said that, life ~does~ go on and it’s up to you and you alone to make the most of it. Starting now!

Cancer

Getty

2019 is about to come through with some unexpected changes in terms of your love life. If things are going well for you rn, expect a bit of a shake-up in your relationship within the next few months. If you’re entering the New Year unattached, a similar change that occurs within yourself is going to result in you finally feeling that self-acceptance you’ve always longed for.

Leo

Getty

Money, money, money. A windfall of extra cash that comes your way in the first part of 2019 is going to make your situation easier in some respects and harder in others. Try not to lose sight of what really matters in life and remember that having a sizeable bank account doesn’t make you a better, more interesting, or overall happier person. It just means your champagne tastes better.

Virgo

Getty

It’s time to take a giant leap into the unknown, and 2019 will provide the right moment for you to pack up, move out, and hunt down some of your wildest and most ridiculous dreams. The financial side of things will take care of itself. The more complex situation is how your personal life might influence some of your last-minute decisions. Two paths are set to diverge in front of you and neither option is necessarily right or wrong. Choose well.

Libra

Getty

Have you been making great strides in your career recently? If the answer to that question is a resounding no then you’ll be pleased to hear that the tides are going to turn in 2019. A promotion that you’ve been working towards for months will materialise in Spring and is set to kickstart a brand new chapter in your professional life. The additional responsibilities will be hard to adjust to at first, but the extra pay will more than compensate for the stress.

Scorpio

Getty

You already have some huge plans for 2019 and a good portion of them are set to pan out. That doesn’t mean you can sit back and wait for destiny to take its course. The only way things are going to happen for you is if you go out and physically force them into existence. In other words, fate can only come through for you if you’re willing to take a leap of faith and put a bit of trust in it. Let’s face it, do you really have anything major to lose here?

Sagittarius

Getty

It’s already blindingly obvious that 2019 is going to be a period of change for you. One chapter in your life is coming to a close and the next has the potential to be as terrifying as it is exciting. The decisions you make in the next few months will have an impact on your entire life. Choose carefully, trust your instincts, and everything is guaranteed to turn out better than okay.

Capricorn

Getty

2019 isn’t going to start off in the most ideal way for you, but that doesn’t mean the entire year is a total write off. The light will start coming through just in time for Spring and you’ll finally start to appreciate that all the crap you went through over the previous few months happened for a reason. By November, the fog will have lifted entirely and your path will be totally clear. Hang on in there; things are set to be much better than you can even imagine.

Aquarius

Getty

For the first time in what feels like forever you’ve decided to stop putting plans into place and embrace life exactly as it is. They say that true love turns up when you least expect it and that’s a philosophy that’s going to ring absolutely true in 2019. Your relaxed demeanour will result in more than one person asking you out. The only question is: Are they the right person for you, or is your heart still set on that mysterious person from the past?

Pisces

Getty

After a false start, 2019 is about to prove that anything you can dream is something you can achieve. The odds might be stacked against you right now, but a series of fortunate events that begin in March will have you and your loved ones finally believing that success is just one tiny step away. You’ve worked hard for a break this big, so don’t let any self-doubt stop you from celebrating an achievement that is entirely deserved.