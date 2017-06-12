horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscopes | 6th June - 12th June 2017

It's a good week for you, Libra...

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:44

Pisces

You’ve got loads on your mind right now, and at times recently it’s felt like the whole world has been against you. The most important first step towards a bit of clarity is figuring out what’s going to be your number one priority - and only your heart can tell you the answer to that one. Spend some time weighing up your options to eliminate the unnecessary, and you’ll soon see it all start to fall into place. Tired of being second best? Speak your mind, and you won’t regret it.

Aries

It’s time for a change and it’s up to you to make it, so rather than worrying about the outcome of what you’re about to go for, focus on the excitement and the possibilities of taking control of your future. The change might prove a challenge for your relationships - romantic, friendship and family - but those who really love you will understand taking a back seat for a little while. Oh, and keep an eye out for the colour purple - it’s mega lucky for you right now.

Taurus

Being full of awesome ideas is all very well and good, but you’ve got to start y’know… acting on them if you want to see results. Your creativity is on fire, so team it with some motivation, some ambition and some patience to be onto a winner. Give yourself the time you deserve to develop and nurture something seriously exciting. Romance is also shining at the moment too, and hearts and flowers are set to pop up when you least expect it.

Libra

Some good news on Wednesday will put a smile on your face, but come the weekend you’ll be facing the biggest puzzle you’ve had to confront for quite some time. Your personal life and your work life are heading straight towards a clash, so be open to trying new things to keep transitions as smooth as possible. And that song you can’t stop listening to? Play closer attention to the lyrics and they could help you solve a problem.

Cancer

Woah woah woah, take a deep breath and chill out for a second, crazy cat. You’ve been working your socks off recently, and it’s time to turn your attention from work to personal life for once. Trust your intuition and get in touch with that someone who’s been on your mind so much - they’ll appreciate the gesture and your bond will prove useful very soon. Your instincts are razor sharp right now so hold on to what matters deep down, and let go of what doesn’t.

Leo

Energy and killer focus is your ruling strength right now, so be careful to take full advantage of it. Set goals, get yourself organised and push yourself to take the plunge. Keep in mind though, that being on full power like this could leave you at a loss when it runs out, so balance it with some much needed chill time with friends. An old movie you haven’t seen for ages could lead to you seeing someone in a whole new light.

Virgo

Everyone’s gravitating towards you for the next few days, thanks to a rocket boost in your communication skills. There’s never been a better time to get out and meet new people, or to organise a big trip with your closest and most important friends. Book that holiday, sort out that festival, organise that summer trip and get excited. Things might be a bit tight money-wise however, so don’t go too OTT with your plans. Camping, anyone?

Gemini

Life is a numbers game for you in one way or another right now. Finance, savings, important dates, phone numbers and even social media milestones. The next few weeks will see a big jump in the numbers that matter the most to you - as long as you’re sensible about setting realistic goals. Don’t run before you can walk or set yourself up for a fall. Watch out on Monday and Thursday, when luck is definitely gonna be on your side.

Scorpio

Issues beyond your control are set to flare up in a difficult way, and the road ahead could be a tricky one. Remember how strong you are and remember that you’ve beaten worse things than this before. A close friend or relative needs you to lend them a helping hand, and while it might seem like a pain right now, the good karma will seriously work in your favour in the future. The letter A is on your path if you keep up this determined attitude.

Sagittarius

It’s a BIG week for you in many ways, and if you want to make the most of it, then hold back a little and feel out situations before diving right in - especially towards the weekend. Charging straight ahead will only lead to a clash. Some work or money drama could kick off on Friday and things will look stressful af, but this blows over quickly and will actually work out even better than you first thought. Your luck is changing, so keep at it.

Capricorn

All things lurve have left you feeling blue recently, but don’t give up on Cupid just yet. Stepping outside your comfort zone is all it takes, and make sure that your own insecurities aren’t getting in the way of something good. Aside from romance, turn your attention to those big tasks you’ve been avoiding for weeks - you’ll need to muster up some serious energy, but a dose of effort and optimism will get you on the path to a BIG step up in your work.

Aquarius

If you haven’t exactly been feeling yourself recently, have no fear. Treat yourself to something new - clothes, beauty or tech - and it’ll help you find your killer confidence again. An awkward moment mid-week will make you want to make some bold and hasty decisions, but be careful not to cut any ties that matter. Have that big night out you’ve been craving on Saturday, and you’ll end up with an epic story to tell everyone next week.

