Horror

This Scary Horror Game Has Been Made For People Who Don't Do Scary Horror Games

You can now play SOMA without those scary af monsters chasing you.

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 16:41

If you've ever come across the super creepy horror game SOMA and were too frightened by the monsters to keep going, we've got good news - creator Frictional is creating a brand new, monster-free Safe Mode to keep you playing without the fear of something chasing you.

From December 1, 2017, you'll be able to "explore the story without being eaten by monsters" on PC, with the Safe Mode also expected to come to PS4 soon, although there's no date confirmed as yet.

Frictional

December 1 also marks when SOMA finally makes it to Xbox One.

SOMA is a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic ocean, and made by the people who created the super scary Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Frictional

"It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human," says the game description. "The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?"

Looking for more new games to play? Here's our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

