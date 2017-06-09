Ibiza

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Can we go back already?

Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:11

The opening parties on the White Isle are well and truly underway so we thought we’d pop over for the Together opening party at Amnesia to see what all the fuss was about... here are the five things we learnt!

1.

Amnesia is AWESOME… if you’re lucky enough to be on the White Isle you MUST check out this amazing super club with it’s crazy lights, ceiling hangings and ice cannons. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.

2.

Drum 'n' Bass lives! The main room hosted the likes of Sigma, Chase & Status and Andy C and it’s fair to say it went OFF! The room was filled with people and a mad energy so definitely head to Together for your Ibiza DnB fix.

3.

Jax Jones is a must see for the summer. The crowd absolutely loved his set especially when he dropped remixes of his hits 'House Work' and 'You Don’t Know Me'.

4.

Hannah Wants knows how to keep a party going, her set didn’t start 'till 5am but she gave the dancefloor the energy it needed to stay full and pumping into the early hours.

5.

We need to get ourselves back out to Ibiza... pronto!

Together at Amnesia runs every Tuesday until 19th September… check out who’s playing and grab your tickets here.

By Roberta Hickey

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

