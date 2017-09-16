I'm A Celebrity...

I'm A Celeb 2017: 11 Reasons Why Georgia Toffolo Is Already Our Jungle Queen

Totes dahling....

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 11:38

 

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo left her cosy mansion in Chelsea and danced her way into the I’m A Celebrity jungle…and our hearts. The posh princess is favourite to win the show and tbh, she’s already the jungle queen in our eyes.

Whether she's in SW3 or the depths of the rainforest, her bumbling awkwardness and her lol-worthy crushes on OAP MPs have already become our Winter obsession.

1. She keeps it VERY real…

"I smell feral." YAASSS KWEEN. Don’t we all stink from time to time?

2. She won’t take any crap…

Toff's Disgusted By Sam Prince Sleeping With Someone In Her Bed! | Made In Chelsea: Ibiza

When her BFF and ex-fling Sam Prince admitted on Made In Chelsea that she had slept with someone IN HER BED, she handled like a boss.  We’d have gone for him tbh.

3. Her version of Zac Efron is aging politicians…

We’re trying SO hard to relate bit we’re struggling.

4. The time she was so nice she didn’t laugh in Steph Pratt’s face when she debuted her British accent…

You Dated Spencer? | Made in Chelsea (S7-Ep8) | E4

WHAT IS THAT?

5. When she proved that girls are better than boys…

Because sometimes people need reminding.

6. She might be posh but she doesn’t think she’s better than you…

Feels about 2 DAYS TO GO! 🙌🏻🐛🕷 Watch our darling Toff enter the jungle THIS SUNDAY at 9PM! #TEAMTOFF @itvimacelebrity

Keepin’ it real babes. Though their bushes are probs gold plated and planted on marble flowerbeds.

7. She once convinced a gent to take off his pants...

Toff Convinces Kilt-Wearing Scot To Take Off Underwear! | Celebs Go Dating

During her stint on Celebs Go Dating, Toffy got a Scottish man to take off his underwear in the bid to be a ‘true Scotman’. The oldest tartan pick-up line in the book. Bravo.

8. She’s a sexy little minx...

Wednesday night vibes. One of my favourites from my @with_love_lilly collection 💕 see all the pieces at www.withlovelilly.com #ad

TO THE GYM.

9. When she was the only one to admit she was starving in camp…

OH MY GOD! Everyone go to the bottomless brunch at @bungabungaldn Covent Garden! We are having a ball

OH MY GOD! Everyone go to the bottomless brunch at @bungabungaldn Covent Garden! We are having a ball

A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on

"I’m ALWAYS hungry”. A girl after our own hungry hearts.

10. When she was all of us, meeting someone we’d hooked up with…

ITV

The whole world wondered WFT when Jack Maynard and Toff came face to face for the first time, the awkwardness overwhelming. After she muttered something about not knowing if she’d met him he told her: “It was good to come out here and see a familiar face. I couldn't pinpoint where I've met you but it was...drunk." She replied "Yeah I can't remember exactly which nightclub but I know... it's happened." Cue the whole country thinking they has been closer than they were willing to let on.

11. When she admitted her fave band was Abba…

ABBA 4LYF.  

Now check out the advice that Jungle queen Vicky Pattison has for the campmates...

