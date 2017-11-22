I'm A Celebrity...

Did Gemma Collins Just Hint She's Replacing Jack Maynard On I'm A Celebrity?

Fans are also keen on the idea of Conor Maynard taking the place of his brother.

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 12:55

Now that Jack Maynard has officially left the jungle, fans are speculating that Gemma Collins might be ready to pull on her walking boots and head back to the I'm A Celebrity camp to finish what she started. 

The TOWIE star famously left the 2014 series just three days into the ITV show, and people are still a tiny bit heartbroken that we didn't get to see her chowing down on a kangaroo penis and kicking off about the rice. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

It sounds like that could all be about to change after Gemma shared a screenshot of an article that suggested she might take the place of the YouTuber - who left the show after a series of offensive tweets were dug up from his past. 

In response to a headline titled: "Who is replacing Jack Maynard in I'm A Celebrity 2017 - from Gemma Collins to Lauren Goodger," Gem replied: "🐜🐜🐜 want we thinking guys of this years line up 🐜🐜🐜"

🐜🐜🐜 want we thinking guys of this years line up 🐜🐜🐜

🐜🐜🐜 want we thinking guys of this years line up 🐜🐜🐜

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on

"I would love if all the Essex crew were in the jungle please gemmacollins go back but this time stick to it and Win," one person said, while another added: "Need GC to go in entertainment all the way."

While a bunch of fans are keen to see GC in her jungle gear again, others are hoping that singer Conor Maynard takes his brother's place. "So if Connor does replace jack in the jungle that would be great. Keep it in the family ITV #Imaceleb," one person suggested.

ITV

It remains to be seen whether the team at ITV make the decision to draft Gemma or Conor in, but it sounds like fans would absolutely be up for it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

