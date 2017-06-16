I'm A Celeb 2017: These Are The Mega Famous Connections The Campmates Have

The celebs have entered the jungle y’all. Our Winter obsession with I’m A Celebrity has begun and we want to know everything about the campmates.

We all saw Georgia Toffolo reveal that she couldn’t remember if she’s met Jack Maynard or not before the show so let’s just all get to grips with each of the contestants famous connections shall we? So there’s no more surprises…apart from the spider kind.

Jack Maynard

Jack’s got a whole host of famous mates from the YouTube set including Zoella, Mark Ferris, Caspar Lee, Joe Sugg and Alfie Deyes, all of which have gone crazy on social media for his entrance to the jungle. He’s also mates with The Vamps and his brother Conor is a popstar, having had hit singles Can’t Say No and R U Crazy. Being a Capital Radio presenter and just general famous vlogger, Jack has also interviewed mega celebs like Camila Cabello, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. So barely any famous links then...*cough*

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo

Being from Chelsea dahling, she’s got a bunch of posh pals including Jamie Laing, Alex Mytton and Sam Thompson. She’s also BFFs with socialite and Kate Moss’ sister Lottie Moss. Toff had some massive beef with Lucy and Tiff Watson when Tiff thought she was trying to get involved in her relationship with Sam and Guccis were drawn. Romantically, she was rumoured to be dating Gary Lineker’s son but then she went on Celebs Go Dating so tbh that’s not still happening.

Rebekah Vardy

As well as being married to famous footballer Jamie, she’s also dated footballer Luke Foster, who she had a son with. But she she was also linked to Peter Andre who she claimed was the worst sex she’s ever had. She told The Sun in 2001: “"He had great muscles and I thought he'd be a great lover. But he was the worst lover I have ever had. He didn't even attempt to satisfy me!"

Being part of the football set she’s also mates with fellow WAGs Nicola Maclean and celebs like Tinchy Styder and Louis Tomlinson attended her wedding to Jamie. She’s been rumoured to have had beef with Coleen Rooney over VIP footie seats, which she denied.

Jamie Lomas

It's no surprise that the Hollyoaks actor has a whole host of soap mate including Ann Passey, Gary Lucy and Ashley Taylor Dawson and counts Atomic Kitten ‘s Jenny Frost and Michelle Keegan as his pals. He was married to Hear’Say and Coronation Street star Kym Marsh from 2012 to 2013, and is now dating model Chloe Peers.

Stanley Johnson

Thanks to Toff and well, the TV, we all know that Stanley’s son is ex-Mayor of London and wannabe Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Lols. His daughter Rachel, was also the editor of The Lady, which Toff also ‘works’ for on Made In Chelsea. It’s a posh person’s mag.

Amir Khan

It turns out that Amir Khan had to move away from LA because he had so many famous pals that he kept getting distracted from boxing. Woah. Among them, he counted Mark Wahlberg, Floyd Mayweather, Tyga and Gerard Butler.

Vanessa White

The Saturdays star is still super close with her band mates Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes as well as a bunch of popstars including Dougie Poynter, Nicola Roberts and Ashley Roberts. Fanceh.

Shappi Khorsandi

Shappi is part of the comedy set that frequently appear on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For you, so she’s always hanging with the likes of Jack Whitehall, Bill Bailey and Alan Carr. Jealous.

Jennie MacAlpine

Having played Fiz for 17 years on Corrie, Jennie has racked up a load of celeb pals along the way. The soap crowd love her and she’s super close with Alan Halsall, Suranne Jones, Anthony Cotton and Michelle Keegan.

Dennis Wise

Being a former Chelsea player, Dennis counts John Terry and Vinnie Jones as pals. He’s also mates with Dragon's Den's Theo Paphitis from his days coaching Theo’s former club Millwall.

