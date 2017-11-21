I'm A Celebrity...

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid

FOR A FEW WEEKS WORK?

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 15:23

The celebs are having a real tough time in the jungle, with maggots being poured into their blow-outs and snakes chasing them in underground holes. At every turn they must just want to call their helicopter and have their chauffeur whisk them back to their mansions. But something keeps them there.

We’re not saying it’s the money but their fees are a hella lot…

Jack Maynard - £25k

ITV

The lesser known stars in this year’s camp are being paid £25k which is noooot to be sniffed at. And we have to remember that while he's a mega celeb in our eyes, middle aged people are like 'Huh? Who?'.

Georgia Toffolo - £25k

ITV

The Made In Chelsea star is thought to being paid the same as her new BFF Jack Maynard and why don’t they fall in love, get married and then they’ll have £50k. Just a thought.

Kendra Wilkinson - £30k

ITV

We would have paid more than that to hear all the details about Kendra’s marriage problems with Hank Baskett after it was rumoured he cheated on her with a prostitute.

Scarlett Moffat - £70k

The Gogglebox star would have commanded a pretty high fee in 2016 and ITV bosses defo got their money’s worth because she ended up winning it. Go on Scarlett.

Lady C - £70k

ITV

Although she quit, Lady C is thought to have received her entire pay packets which tbh is probably because she was the best value ever.

Ola Jordan - £90k

ITV

Ola received almost a hundred grand for her trip to Australia. After Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, she must have made a penny or two.

Wayne Bridge - £150k

ITV

In 2016, Wayne was the second highest paid celeb to enter the jungle where he became a firm fan fave.

Carol Vorderman - £200k

ITV

You defo couldn’t stiff the maths whizz with her huge pay packet and it showed as she was the highest paid of 2016’s line-up.

Amir Khan - £250k

ITV

The world class boxer is making ten times some of his fellow campmates. Rumour has it that bosses were hoping for romance from the sportsman but then get got back together with his estranged-wife.

Spencer Matthews - £300k

ITV

In 2015, the MIC playboy was said to be the highest paid contestant but it’s thought he only received a fraction on the sum, if any, as he left three days in.

Katie Price - £400k

ITV

Katie was already super famous for her first stint the jungle where she met Peter Andre so she was able to ask for a massive amount when she headed in for a second go. 

Ant & Dec - £483k

ITV

It’s been reported that the duo earn £23k A DAY for their presenting duties which means they make almost half a million in three weeks. We can’t. 

Now check out Vicky Pattison's words of wisdom for any new campmates, pet....

