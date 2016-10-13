11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

She's the loud-mouthed northerner who won over fans and critics with her witty one-liners on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2016.

But did you know that Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat, 26, has actually appeared on MTV screens? YEP! Here are 11 things you might not know about the jungle babe…

1. She starred in the 2013 MTV series Beauty School Cop Outs about a group of young people moving to beauty school in Manchester to learn the tricks of the trade.

MTV

2. She shared a cheeky snog with Jeremy McConnell - of Celebrity Big Brother 2016 and Stephanie Davis roller coaster relationship fame - during a wild drinking game on the show. Oi oi!

MTV

3. Beauty School Cop Outs was produced by the team behind Geordie Shore which is apt because Scarlett is a Geordie herself - she's from Bishop Auckland in County Durham. Why aye!

4. She's a trained ballroom dancer and has been competing in national and European dance competitions since the age of six.

5. She's been fake tanning since the age of 14 and says: ‘I hate pale girls. Walking around looking so white they are see through. I feel like attacking them with my bronzer.’ We reckon she wishes she hadn't fake-tanned before she went canoeing in that lake on I'm A Celeb…

Copyright [Rex]

6. She got fired from a job at the Clinique make-up counter for making the customer’s too ‘orange’. LOLz.

MTV

7. Her perfect bloke is Gaston from Beauty and The Beast.

8. An ex-boyfriend of Scarlett broke up with her because his mam thought Scarlett was too wild for her son. Awks.

Copyright [Rex]

9. She has a 2:1 degree in PE & Sports coaching from York St John University. We can only assume the course didn't cover watersports…

10. Scarlett recently dropped two dress sizes - going from a size 16 to a size 10 - thanks to a new fitness DVD! YOU GO GIRL.

11. She's in a relationship with boyfriend Luke Crodden and hopes he'll propose to her after I'm A Celeb. So no smooching with Jordan in the jungle then…

Watch Scarlett learn all things hair and make-up as MTV replays Beauty School Cop Outs, starting TONIGHT at 11pm!