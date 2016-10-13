11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

I'm A Celebrity...

Did you know that Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat, 26, has actually appeared on MTV before? YEP! Here are 11 things you might not know about the Beauty School babe…

Monday, June 5, 2017

She's the loud-mouthed northerner who won over fans and critics with her witty one-liners on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2016.

But did you know that Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat, 26, has actually appeared on MTV screens? YEP! Here are 11 things you might not know about the jungle babe… 

1. She starred in the 2013 MTV series Beauty School Cop Outs about a group of young people moving to beauty school in Manchester to learn the tricks of the trade.

MTV
2. She shared a cheeky snog with Jeremy McConnell - of Celebrity Big Brother 2016 and Stephanie Davis roller coaster relationship fame - during a wild drinking game on the show. Oi oi!

MTV
WATCH SCARLETT AND JEREMY SHARE A KISS BELOW:

3. Beauty School Cop Outs was produced by the team behind Geordie Shore which is apt because Scarlett is a Geordie herself - she's from Bishop Auckland in County Durham. Why aye!

4. She's a trained ballroom dancer and has been competing in national and European dance competitions since the age of six.

5. She's been fake tanning since the age of 14 and says: ‘I hate pale girls. Walking around looking so white they are see through. I feel like attacking them with my bronzer.’ We reckon she wishes she hadn't fake-tanned before she went canoeing in that lake on I'm A Celeb… 

Copyright [Rex]
6. She got fired from a job at the Clinique make-up counter for making the customer’s too ‘orange’. LOLz.

MTV
7. Her perfect bloke is Gaston from Beauty and The Beast. 

8. An ex-boyfriend of Scarlett broke up with her because his mam thought Scarlett was too wild for her son. Awks.

Copyright [Rex]
9. She has a 2:1 degree in PE & Sports coaching from York St John University. We can only assume the course didn't cover watersports… 

10. Scarlett recently dropped two dress sizes - going from a size 16 to a size 10 - thanks to a new fitness DVD! YOU GO GIRL.

Last birthday eve vs this birthday eve. Going into the ripe age of 26 a better me 💪🏽lady in red ❤️ #weightloss #fitness #newme #birthday #eve

11. She's in a relationship with boyfriend Luke Crodden and hopes he'll propose to her after I'm A Celeb. So no smooching with Jordan in the jungle then…

❤️ @lukecrodden #selfie #boyfriend #exit

❤️ @lukecrodden #selfie #boyfriend #exit

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on

Watch Scarlett learn all things hair and make-up as MTV replays Beauty School Cop Outs, starting TONIGHT at 11pm!

Beauty School Cop Outs | Where Are They Now?

  • Back in 2013, eight trainees thought they were God's Gift to the beauty industry, but found out what it was like to start at the bottom. It was an explosion of fake tan, false eyelashes and confrontations! Let's find out what the cast are up to now...
    MTV UK
    1 of 25
  • THEN: Since becoming a professional drag queen at a young age, Calvin Lunt became obssesed with all things beauty.
    MTV UK
    2 of 25
  • NOW: Cal lived as a transgender woman for a year following the show's launch under the name 'Cal Fox'.
    Instagram/@calvinlunt
    3 of 25
  • Judging by his Insta, Cal is living life to the full!
    Instagram/@calvinlunt
    4 of 25
  • THEN: Dan's philosophy was that 'beauty makes the world go around' and abided by the simple 'AAA' motto - 'All about aesthetics'. He had a strict beauty regime, consisting of eyelash tinting and spray on foundation.
    MTV UK
    5 of 25
  • NOW: Dan has had quite the change of lifestyle, now living as fully competitive bodybuilder. Impressive!
    Instagram/@danieljarrousse
    6 of 25
  • #gymlad
    Instagram/@danieljarrousse
    7 of 25
  • THEN: From the age of six, Scarlett competed in national and European dance competitions, resulting in her taking massive pride in her appearance.
    MTV UK
    8 of 25
  • NOW: Scarlett has since rocketed to fame, appearing on Gogglebox, I'm A Celebrity and more recently Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
    Instagram/@scarlett_moffatt
    9 of 25
  • Scarlett's joyful face when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle on 2016's I'm A Celebrity couldn't have failed to make people smile.
    ITV
    10 of 25
  • THEN: Ladies' man Jeremy McConnell had a beauty regime second to none. Looking good was his number one priority, with him getting a weekly manicure, haircut, tan and eyebrows threaded. Yikes!
    MTV UK
    11 of 25
  • NOW: Jeremy appeared on the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, being the sixth housemate to be evicted from the show.
    Getty Images
    12 of 25
  • Jeremy met Stephanie Davies whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house and let's just say the rest is ~history~
    Instagram/@jeremymcconnellcooke
    13 of 25
  • The couple have since had a baby boy - little Caben-Albi - together.
    Instagram/@jeremymcconnellcooke
    14 of 25
  • THEN: Club doorman Richard Cull wanted to break into the industry to provide a beauty service to other men, so they didn’t feel embarrassed at being treated by women.
    MTV UK
    15 of 25
  • NOW: You're most likely find Richard pumping iron in the gym!
    Instagram/@richgcull
    16 of 25
  • #shredded
    Instagram/@richgcull
    17 of 25
  • THEN: Beauty obsessed Yorkshire lass Savannah Jacqueline Kemplay never left her house without her hair being done and a full face of make up on.
    MTV UK
    18 of 25
  • NOW: The blonde beauty was recently announced in the lineup for the new series of Ex On The Beach, appearing alongside a handful of other familiar faces including Marty McKenna and Max Morley.
    Instagram/@savannahkemplayuk
    19 of 25
  • THEN: Sacha Jones was the ultimate girly girl, who had a crazy Marilyn Monroe obsession. Her image meant everything to her and she loved to regularly change her look!
    MTV UK
    20 of 25
  • NOW: Sacha has since swapped her waxing strips in the beauty salon for sexy costumes after signing up with Ann Summers. Sacha revealed she will be popping up across the West Midlands as a party ambassador for the adult brand.
    Instagram/@sacharjones
    21 of 25
  • The 22 year-old’s daily routine now includes seven protein shakes, supplements, a sunbed session and up to three visits to the gym. Wow!
    Instagram/@sacharjones
    22 of 25
  • THEN: Fiesty 19 year-old Tara Omidi loved to be the centre of attention and wasn't afraid to speak her mind, usually resulting in the girls not liking her very much.
    MTV UK
    23 of 25
  • NOW: Tara is currently a student studying theatre and performance at the university campus of Oldham. She also trains at David Johnsons Drama School and is looking for opportunities in Film and TV.
    Instagram/@taraomidi93
    24 of 25
  • Will we perhaps see the 22 year-old brunette beauty starring in a Hollywood blockbuster in the near future? We hope so!
    Instagram/@taraomidi93
    25 of 25

