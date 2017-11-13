YouTube Star Jack Maynard Fuels I'm A Celeb Rumours As He Touches Down In Australia

It’s that time of year again when you cancel all of your evening plans for two whole weeks and instead get emotionally invested in celebs eating bugs on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

And while we’d love nothing more than to know exactly who is heading into the jungle, instead we’re stuck with waiting for airport pics to see who steps off the 21 hour flight claiming they 'just happen' to be in Oz at this time of year.

But that’s exactly what the latest plane load of celebs have done, including none other than YouTube star Jack Maynard.

Yep, with over 1.1 million subscribers the creator and influencer is rumoured to be among the 2017 line-up, as he prepares to potentially spend his 23rd birthday surrounded by creepy crawlies.

Jack Maynard's brother Conor will no doubt be voting for him to do the challenges every single night.

Though he’s not the only one who has already arrived, with the likes of Amir Khan, Rebekah Vardy, Vanessa White and Boris Johnson’s dad having also touched down at the same time.

So check out all of the rumoured celebs for this year’s camp, as we wait with baited breathe to see if any of them turn out to be true…