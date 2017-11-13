I'm A Celebrity...

YouTube Star Jack Maynard Fuels I'm A Celeb Rumours As He Touches Down In Australia

Is the creator about to eat creepy crawlies live on TV?! It's certainly looking likely at this point...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:57

It’s that time of year again when you cancel all of your evening plans for two whole weeks and instead get emotionally invested in celebs eating bugs on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

And while we’d love nothing more than to know exactly who is heading into the jungle, instead we’re stuck with waiting for airport pics to see who steps off the 21 hour flight claiming they 'just happen' to be in Oz at this time of year.

While you’re here, why not check out the real cost of celebrity surgery >>>

But that’s exactly what the latest plane load of celebs have done, including none other than YouTube star Jack Maynard.

Yep, with over 1.1 million subscribers the creator and influencer is rumoured to be among the 2017 line-up, as he prepares to potentially spend his 23rd birthday surrounded by creepy crawlies.

Jack Maynard's brother Conor will no doubt be voting for him to do the challenges every single night.

Though he’s not the only one who has already arrived, with the likes of Amir Khan, Rebekah Vardy, Vanessa White and Boris Johnson’s dad having also touched down at the same time.

So check out all of the rumoured celebs for this year’s camp, as we wait with baited breathe to see if any of them turn out to be true…

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2017 Rumoured Line-Up

  • Oh look, it's everyone's fave posh person Georgia Toffolo! She's from Made In Chelsea, fyi.
    1 of 9
  • Influencer Jack Maynard may get YouTube withdrawals if he's going to be living in the jungle for two weeks.
    2 of 9
  • The Saturdays singer Vanessa White will be swapping the faux fur for a fleece vest if she's really going in.
    3 of 9
  • Hollyoaks Villain Jamie Lomas is best known for playing Warren Fox, but we're sure he's much nicer in real life.
    4 of 9
  • Boxer Amir Khan might prove helpful with any heavy lifting.
    5 of 9
  • Corrie babe Jennie McAlpine has already confirmed she's 'off on a little holiday', which we're going to assume means the jungle.
    6 of 9
  • Rebekah Vardy will no doubt find it hard to be away from her four children she has with Jamie Vardy.
    7 of 9
  • This is Boris Johnson's dad Stanley Johnson. He's a former Conservative MEP.
    8 of 9
  • This is former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise, we don't know much about football so we'll leave it at that.
    9 of 9

More From I'm A Celebrity...

YouTube Star Jack Maynard Fuels I'm A Celeb Rumours As He Touches Down In Australia

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2017 Rumoured Line-Up

TV Shows

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Eyes Up I'm A Celeb: 'I'd Give It A Bash'

TV Shows

I'm A Celebrity 2016 Full Voting Results Have Been Revealed And Really Aren't What We Expected

TV Shows

Scarlett Moffat Set To Make A Million? Here’s How Much Past I’m A Celebrity Winners Are Now Worth

Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2016: Vicky Pattison Tells Joel Dommett He'll Be 'Knee Deep' After Sex Tape Leak

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Accused Of Being ‘Jealous’ And ‘Plonking’ Jungle Crown On Scarlett Moffatt’s Head - But She’s Having None Of It

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Wins I'm A Celebrity 2016 But Not Everyone's Happy About It

wayne bridge, frankie bridge, i&#039;m a celeb, jungle
Celebrity

Wayne Bridge Said The Most Adorable Thing About Frankie When He Was Evicted From The Jungle

Celebrity

Jeremy McConnell Claims Scarlett Moffatt 'Emotionally Bullied' Her Ex Boyfriend And 'F***ed Him Over'

i&#039;m a celebrity get me out of here, danny baker, adam thomas, fight, martin roberts
TV Shows

Adam Thomas Is Not Happy Danny Baker Was Evicted On I’m A Celeb…

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations