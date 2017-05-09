Instagram

‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram

Say hello to the latest craze

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 16:19

Because we haven’t had to deal with a weird Instagram trend in a while, fate has thrown something called Barbie Feet into the mix, which, in a nutshell, involves celebrities and social-media influencers posing on their tiptoes in bikinis. 

People including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kourtney Kardashian have already been spotted practicing the stance, which essentially gives the effect of a person wearing high-heels while actually being totally barefoot.

kamp kourtndall

kamp kourtndall

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Naturally, this angle manipulation is centred around everyone’s main goal in life; to appear taller and thinner on social-media without ever having to run their images through Photoshop first. Yep. The pinnacle of human ambition. 

While everyone is free to pose on their tiptoes to their heart’s content, a study author called Matt Kreacher previously told CNN about some of the harmful effects young people experience seeing polished and “unrealistic” images on their social-media.

Nothing like fresh air and this gorgeous scenery to start off this New Year 🌿✨

He’s warned against the “Photoshopped versions of reality” that people judge themselves against, which is probably something we should all be more mindful of when uploading pictures that are light-edited to perfection and layered with five carefully-selected filters. 

Having said that, even the name of the pose – coined by WWD – has an element of self-awareness to it. It’s in reference to the shape of the plastic model’s feet, which are always arched to give off the illusion of longer and slimmer legs. 

So. Will you be giving Barbie Feet a go or is The Headache Pose more up your street?

'Barbie Feet' Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
'Barbie Feet' Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
