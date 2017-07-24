Fitness Blogger Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Hair Thinning

Looking at Instagram fitness guru Kayla Itsines you’d think she’d have no major worries about her appearance, but she has just admitted to having a major insecurity about her looks.

Kayla has revealed that her hair is thinning, and that she has in fact always had very fine which runs in her family.

Posting honestly on the subject she wrote on Insta, “I have had a lot of you girls ask me about my hair!! So here is a fact that I haven't actually ever really spoken about. My natural hair is actually super short. I have genetically really thin hair (my grandma and mum both have really thin hair as does a lot of my family) I often just wear a clip in pony tail when I want long hair,” she reveals.

The fitness star adds, “It is something I have come to terms with over the years. I have a family history of female pattern baldness. We all have our own little insecurities, and one of mine has always been my hair, but it is just me! I can see my hair getting thinner and thinner the older I get. Yes, of course I'm super conscious about it and Ive tried everything to fix it, trust me.”

She finishes off on a positive note though, as she’s determined not to let her hair influence how she feels about herself, “But, at the same time, I am at peace with it and I will not let it rule my life. So instead I focus on being healthy and happy.”

Well said, Kayla.

