Here’s How To Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Without Them Knowing

For obvious reasons it is sometimes necessary to find ways of watching what someone is up to on Instagram Stories without them knowing that you’re lying in bed eagerly awaiting new updates.

Turns out, there’s actually a sneaky way you can catch sight of what potential bae is getting up to ~without~ your name appearing on the list of users who have viewed their story.

Let's get checking out a bunch of guys attempting to apply false lashes...

Here’s how it’s done. Locate the story you actually want to see and view the one directly next to in on your feed instead. In this instance we’re actually dying to see Jennifer Garner’s story and are shamelessly using Lili Reinhart’s as a tool to get what we want.

So, we’ve paused at a random point in Lili’s story by pressing and holding on the visual. From here, we’ve used our free hand to gently swipe left on the screen and lo and behold - is that not a fleeting glimpse of the first visual on Jennifer’s story?

Instagram

So long as you don’t get too enthusiastic with your swipe, when you pull back into the secondary story again, you’ll spot that the circle on the desired one is still 100% intact. Success. That means you haven’t officially viewed the person's content.

Instagram

The risk, of course, is that you’ll swipe too hard left or right and end up coming through as a viewer despite your best intentions. Not to mention the fact that you can’t exactly see a lot of what’s going on from one tiny portion of the clip.

Even so, this is a pretty neat and easy way to beat the system.