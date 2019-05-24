Instagram Are Removing Plastic Surgery Effect Filters Amid Mental Health Concerns

Instagram have announced that they’ll be getting rid of all face-altering filters that promote plastic surgery.

The social-media platform has taken action amid concerns that certain filters within the application could exacerbate or even cause body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) in vulnerable people.

Instagram/SophieTurner

The company that designs Instagram’s filters, Spark AR, have released a statement saying they’ll no longer be creating “all effects associated with plastic surgery” as part of their new "well-being policies."

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed: “We’re re-evaluating our policies – we want AR effects to be a positive experience for people. While we’re re-evaluating, we will: 1) remove all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram Effect Gallery;

“2) stop further approval of new effects like this; 3) and remove current effects if they’re reported to us.”

It seems likely that Instagram will be targeting user-created face filters more than anything else, particularly the popular ‘Plastica’ filter which gives people an instant brow lift and lip fillers.

Their own filters – including the popular dog-face design – are unlikely to be impacted by the ban.

Instagram/BellaHadid

This comes after the platform implemented new restrictions for posts that endorse weight-loss and diet products. Just recently, Instagram announced that under 18s would no longer see the promotions on their feed.

The move to ban plastic-surgery themed filters is clearly a step in the right direction and is another example of the app attempting to reduce the pressure that some people might feel on social-media.