Instagram Blogger Alexis Ren Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 15:48

Instagram blogger and model Alexis Ren has spoken out about her body issues - admitting that in the past she had problems with her relationship to food. 

Alexis - who lost her mother to breast cancer at the age of 17 - says her problems got serious at the same time she started dating model and music producer Jay Alvarrez.

“I tried to replace [my mom] with another person, which obviously doesn’t work out, especially when you’re young and you put your faith into a person who has different intentions,” she reveals.

The couple shared their seemingly perfect life on Instagram and YouTube, and Alexis says that constantly looking at her own image made her super critical about her appearance. 

“I was my worst critic ever. The only sense of relief I had was to be able to monitor my eating and my workouts,” she admits to Cosmopolitan. 

It was only when Alexis split from Jay that she finally began to listen to friends and family who were worried about her health.

“I just got to the point where I was like, 'OK, I've got to change because this is not working.”

Thankfully she sought out the help she needed from a certified personal trainer and health nutritional coach and is in a much better place. 

Alexis now cautions against anyone comparing themselves to the images they see on social media. 

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred,” she says.

Words: Olivia Cooke 

