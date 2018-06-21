Instagram

Instagram Launches Brand New Video Sharing App IGTV And Here's How It Works

Did we mention that we're on it...?

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 12:01

Instagram is coming for YouTube with the launch of IGTV, a free streaming platform within the app that allows creatives to upload up to 60 minutes of vertical video content for free.

IGTV is also available as a separate app, and won’t include ads when launched, although this will probably change.

Best of all? We're on it and you can find us @mtvuk.

Don't miss out on the latest MTV News right here...

Even without ads, creators will be able to share their content with Instagram’s 1 billion users, so you’ll be sharing your creative genius with the world. 

And even if you just want to create your own short series, you can. You don’t have to fill up the whole 60 minutes of time. 

IGTV

Zoella started in her bedroom, so maybe this is your chance to build your own empire on a separate platform, who knows?

The celeb gang are already all over this development with content already up there from the likes of Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez, who stars in a short horror film directed by Petra Collins. Xtina has uploaded behind-the-scenes vids, Rita Ora put the ‘Girls’ music video up, Manny MUA is teaching everyone how to twerk, and we're there giving you all the best celeb news. The latter being the best, obviously.

And with Insta stories going down so well (an idea inspired by Snapchat), it makes perfect sense that they’ll branch out and start bringing in different features.

HOW TO GET IGTV RIGHT NOW

First up you need to update your current Instagram app. 

Then, when you head into your Insta app, you’ll see a little TV in the top right-hand corner next to your DMs. Click it and BAM, a whole new world of vertical videos.

And you don’t have to watch the whole of a video at once. If you stop watching, the vid will be placed in the ‘Continue Watching’ category, and when you first open the app the content you see is based off of what you already watch. Perfect.

IGTV

Also, a quick FYI, if you want to start your own channel, simply click the settings logo in the middle-right of the home screen, and at the click of a button you’re go to go. Then once you've uploaded your first vid, a little 'IGTV' button will appear in the bio of your main Instagram profile. 

We’re pretty stoked to see how this one turns out. Are you excited?

Let us know what you’re thinking and tweet us @MTVUK.

- Words by Jordan Platt

