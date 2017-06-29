iPhone Games

Good News Everyone! You Can Download The New Futurama Game For iPhone And Android Today

It's out today.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:02

Good news everyone! Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is out today on iOS and Android.

Fox

The new mobile game features a whole host of awesome guests stars (Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson to name but four) but the best bit is that the game features writing by show creator Matt Groening (yep, the guy who created The Simpsons) and executive producer, David X. Cohen.

The teaser shows Hawkings, Takei, Nye, and Degrasse Tyson arguing about who’s the most important ‘Science Guy’, and who was on the original Futurama show the most. And it’s kind of awesome.

“More original Futurama animation is coming too, so stay tuned,” teases the YouTube video description, to which a fan on the page replied: “I wish YouTube also has hearts like Facebook because one thumb up is not enough.﻿”

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow - Official Launch Date Trailer with Stephen Hawking

The game contains the usual cast - including series stalwarts Fry, Leela and Bender - and tasks you to “Build your own New New York, combat against alien species and explore unfamiliar planets on a mission to save the universe!”

This is the second Futurama mobile in as many years as last year puzzle game Futurama: Game of Drones hit mobile devices, too.

Like many mobile games, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is free to download, but will include a range of in-app purchases from $2 upwards. So, be careful! 
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

