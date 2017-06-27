Isle Of MTV

Jonas Blue Has Another Classic Song Cover Coming Soon

EXCLUSIVE! The ‘Perfect Strangers’ producer will be giving an 80s tune a 21st century shake up...

Mike Pell
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 20:13

Jonas Blue’s take on Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ was HUGE. We’re talking platinum status. Now following the success of all of his follow up singles, ‘Perfect Strangers’, ‘By Your Side’ and current hit ‘Mama’, it seems like Jonas has been itching to get another cover out there.

A massive moment in his DJ sets of late, the DJ/producer told MTV News’ Tinea Taylor ahead of his live set at Isle Of MTV in Malta, that he’s planning on releasing his remix of Cutting Crew’s ‘(I Just) Died In Your Arms’…

"I’ve got one coming very shortly. It’s kind of different though, it’s more for the clubs. I don’t know whether I should tell you or not! It’s the classic ‘(I Just) Died In Your Arms’ from the 80s and I’ve remixed it into a club banger. It’s been the biggest tune in my sets recently so yeah!"

Isle Of MTV is streaming live TONIGHT from isleofmtv.com and over on the Isle Of MTV Facebook page.

Highlights from Jonas Blue, The Chainsmokers, DNCE and RAYE will be shown on MTV Music later this summer too!

WATCH JONAS BLUE'S 'FAST CAR' HERE:

