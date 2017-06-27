RAYE’s Casually Been Invited To Rihanna’s Songwriting Camp

RAYE is slaying right now. Since being tipped on our Brand New For 2017 list, she’s featured on Jax Jones’ club smash ‘You Don’t Know Me’ and her current single ‘The Line’ is pure pop gold. And her talents haven’t gone unnoticed…

[Getty]

Speaking exclusively to MTV News’ Tinea Taylor ahead of her performance at this year’s Isle Of MTV in Malta, RAYE told us she’s been invited to come and write for RIHANNA!

“I literally, like ‘thank you god’, have been asked to be part of the Rihanna writing camp, which is in a month’s time and I’m so excited!

“Obviously so many people are writing for her but to be asked and to be part of it and to be one step closer is a dream come true.”

Take us with you?

Isle Of MTV is streaming live tonight from isleofmtv.com and over on the Isle Of MTV Facebook page.

Highlights from RAYE, The Chainsmokers, DNCE and Jonas Blue will be shown on MTV Music later this summer too!

WATCH RAYE'S AWESOME MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'THE LINE'!