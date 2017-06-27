The Chainsmokers Are Well Up For A Game Of Thrones Cameo

The Chainsmokers have revealed that they’re SUPER excited to play Isle Of MTV in Malta, not only because they’ll be performing in front of 50,000 people, but because Malta’s home to some of the filming locations in Game Of Thrones.

The sunny island nation of Malta is home to a bunch of filming locations for GoT, including King’s Landing, the home of said throne.

When MTV News’ Tinea Taylor revealed to Alex and Drew that they were within walking distance of some of the locations used in the show, the pair lit up.

“NO WAY! Oh my god, I’m like starstruck right now, just being here,” Drew said.

When asked if they’d be up for a cameo in the show Drew responded, “Yes! Are you kidding me? Can you hook it up?…I’d do anything on Game Of Thrones to be honest, like anything.”

“Would you even be Reek when he has his Johnson cut off?” Alex asked.

“Yeah, I’d even play his Johnson!”

Ed Sheeran’s already got an appearance lined up on the show so maybe next season guys?

Isle Of MTV is streaming live TONIGHT from isleofmtv.com and over on the Isle Of MTV Facebook page.

Highlights from The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue and RAYE will be shown on MTV Music later this summer too!