You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album

One of the hardest working women in the industry right now, singer/songwriter/actress Hailee Steinfeld jetted from her supporting duties on Katy Perry's Witness Tour to perform at our annual, huge live event - Isle Of MTV in Malta last night (27th June).

Before taking to the stage which saw epic performances from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Jason Derulo and Sigala with Paloma Faith, Ella Eyre and Fuse ODG, MTV grabbed a quick chat with Hailee to find out what's going on with that debut album of her's...

“I’m incredibly excited to show everybody what I’ve been working on," she beamed, "I’ve been spending quite a lot of time and, I’ve said this before, it feels like this never ending process in the best way possible and I feel like it’s all about taking your time and knowing that. In the back of mind I’m like ‘there’s no rush’ but then I’m like ‘but the fans! They want it and they’re begging me!’ And I just want to get it to them as soon as I possibly can but I just want it to be right. I’m working on it and it’ll be, I don’t want to say the word ‘soon’, but it’ll be out soon!”

On what collaborations we might expect on the LP, she kept tight-lipped but told us that there's “some I think people won’t necessarily expect. I have a couple of friends that I’ve been collaborating with and writing with which I’m very excited about so that’s like the biggest non-answer possible but there are some collaborations and I can’t wait for you to find out who they are!”

If her recent list of collaborators including Zedd, BloodPop, Alesso and MNEK, is anything to go by we CANNOT WAIT! Hurry up please Hailee!

