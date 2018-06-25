It: Chapter 2

It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast

Here's who's joined the adult Loser's Club...

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 16:38

It: Chapter 2 continues to bulk out its ensemble, and with the adult version of the Loser’s Club now fully recruited, the production has added two more faces to its supporting cast. And it’s safe to say, both roles contain their fair share of darkness…

First up is Canadian director and actor Xavier Dolan, who has signed on to play Adrian Mellon. He’s a young gay man who finds himself on the wrong side of some of Derry’s nastier residents, all of whom fall under Pennywise’s spell.

It: Chapter 2 will release on 6 September 2019 / Warner Bros.

Secondly, Will Beinbrink has also signed on to play Tom Rogan. He’s the husband of the grown-up Beverly, and just like her dear old dad, he’s not a very nice man. Looks like Beverly has more than just a killer clown to worry about…

With Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader already on board alongside the returning Bill Skarsgard, It: Chapter 2 will open in the UK on 6 September 2019.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

