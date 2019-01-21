J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single

View the lyrics

She my number one I don't need nothing on the side

Said that I was down for good and don't want no more lies

But my phone be blowing up, temptations on my line

I stare at the screen a while before I press decline

But she plants the seed and it still lingers in my mind

Told myself I'm strong enough to shake it and I'm trying

But I'm only human, I know loving you's a crime

If I take this cookie now one day I'll do the time



Slip me a xanny at once

I got the herb from the blunt

I get the skirt when I want

I get the skirt when I want

Due to the money aroma

My girl she got a diploma

She got wife written all over

She got wife written all over

All a nigga know is how to fuck a good thing up

Run from the pain, sip lean, smoke tree up

When I'm in your town press pound hit me up

When I'm in your town press pound hit me up

Only if you down and you slurp good D up

If the work good I'll be back for the re-up

Hate when I creep and the phone wake me up

Fake like I'm sleep knowing damn well I be up

Monkey on my back and I walk a hundred miles

Guilt make a nigga feel fake when he smile

Love can confuse the mind of a child

Cause love wouldn't lie like I lie in this well

Wanna have my cake and another cake too

Even if the baker don't bake like you

Even when the flavor don't taste like you

So I'm back Mamba with the late night crew



All in your mind with fears that would come true

The back of my mind, the back of my mind was you

Wishing that I could blind myself from view

The only advice, the only advice for you



Slip me a xanny at once

I got the herb from the blunt

I get the skirt when I want

I get the skirt when I want

Due to the money aroma

My girl she got a diploma

She got wife written all over

She got wife written all over



I'm a fake nigga and it's never been clearer

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror



I'm a fake nigga and it's never been clearer

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

Can't see myself when I look in the mirror



I love her, I don't want to lose you

I'm selfish, I know that I use her

My ego get stroke and I bruise her

My ego get stroke and I bruise her

My actions I know they confusin'

At home I look happy as usual

On the road I'm a mac, I'm a chooser

I'm a addict, I'm maskin' that

Kevin's Heart



They tell me what's done in the dark will find a way to shine

I done did so much that when you see you might go blind

What's done in the dark will always find a way to shine

I done did so much that when you see you might go blind

