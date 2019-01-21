J. Cole

J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single

We're so ready for new music.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 16:57

In amazing news, J. Cole has announced he’s back with a brand new single, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

After dropping ‘Album of the Year’, a freestyle single late last year, this will be Cole’s first piece of released music in 2019. He also announced the new music in a very similar way to his actions when dropping his ‘KOD’ album last year.

getty

Before announcing his new music, he wiped his Instagram clear of any photos, mirroring his actions when ‘KOD’ dropped in April of 2018:

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x @tminus
View this post on Instagram

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x @tminus

A post shared by Cole (@realcoleworld) on

The single will be called ‘MIDDLE CHILD’ and will be released on the 23rd of January. You read that right, the new music will drop TOMORROW, GUYS.

The song has been produced by T-Minus, who has worked on tracks with Cole before such as 'Kevin’s Heart', which Barack Obama listed as one of his favourite songs of 2018.  

View the lyrics
She my number one I don't need nothing on the side
Said that I was down for good and don't want no more lies
But my phone be blowing up, temptations on my line
I stare at the screen a while before I press decline
But she plants the seed and it still lingers in my mind
Told myself I'm strong enough to shake it and I'm trying
But I'm only human, I know loving you's a crime
If I take this cookie now one day I'll do the time

Slip me a xanny at once
I got the herb from the blunt
I get the skirt when I want
I get the skirt when I want
Due to the money aroma
My girl she got a diploma
She got wife written all over
She got wife written all over
All a nigga know is how to fuck a good thing up
Run from the pain, sip lean, smoke tree up
When I'm in your town press pound hit me up
When I'm in your town press pound hit me up
Only if you down and you slurp good D up
If the work good I'll be back for the re-up
Hate when I creep and the phone wake me up
Fake like I'm sleep knowing damn well I be up
Monkey on my back and I walk a hundred miles
Guilt make a nigga feel fake when he smile
Love can confuse the mind of a child
Cause love wouldn't lie like I lie in this well
Wanna have my cake and another cake too
Even if the baker don't bake like you
Even when the flavor don't taste like you
So I'm back Mamba with the late night crew

All in your mind with fears that would come true
The back of my mind, the back of my mind was you
Wishing that I could blind myself from view
The only advice, the only advice for you

Slip me a xanny at once
I got the herb from the blunt
I get the skirt when I want
I get the skirt when I want
Due to the money aroma
My girl she got a diploma
She got wife written all over
She got wife written all over

I'm a fake nigga and it's never been clearer
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

I'm a fake nigga and it's never been clearer
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror
Can't see myself when I look in the mirror

She my number one I don't need nothing on the side
Said that I was down for good and don't want no more lies
But my phone be blowing up, temptations on my line
I stare at the screen a while before I press decline
But she plants the seed and it still lingers in my mind
Told myself I'm strong enough to shake it and I'm trying
But I'm only human, I know loving you's a crime
If I take this cookie now one day I'll do the time

I love her, I don't want to lose you
I'm selfish, I know that I use her
My ego get stroke and I bruise her
My ego get stroke and I bruise her
My actions I know they confusin'
At home I look happy as usual
On the road I'm a mac, I'm a chooser
I'm a addict, I'm maskin' that
Kevin's Heart

They tell me what's done in the dark will find a way to shine
I done did so much that when you see you might go blind
What's done in the dark will always find a way to shine
I done did so much that when you see you might go blind
Writer(s): MARK RICHARD PELLIZZER, JERMAINE L. COLE, MARGAUX ALEXIS ROSELENA WHITNEY, TAYLOR WILLIAMS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The news comes after J. Cole announced recently on Twitter that his next project ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III' is finished and he’s on his way to letting the world hear the new music:

We can’t wait to hear the new music and are super excited for J. Cole to kill it in the charts.

