J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single
We're so ready for new music.
In amazing news, J. Cole has announced he’s back with a brand new single, and it’s coming sooner than you think.
After dropping ‘Album of the Year’, a freestyle single late last year, this will be Cole’s first piece of released music in 2019. He also announced the new music in a very similar way to his actions when dropping his ‘KOD’ album last year.
Before announcing his new music, he wiped his Instagram clear of any photos, mirroring his actions when ‘KOD’ dropped in April of 2018:
The single will be called ‘MIDDLE CHILD’ and will be released on the 23rd of January. You read that right, the new music will drop TOMORROW, GUYS.
The song has been produced by T-Minus, who has worked on tracks with Cole before such as 'Kevin’s Heart', which Barack Obama listed as one of his favourite songs of 2018.
The news comes after J. Cole announced recently on Twitter that his next project ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III' is finished and he’s on his way to letting the world hear the new music:
We can’t wait to hear the new music and are super excited for J. Cole to kill it in the charts.