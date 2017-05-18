Get To Know: J Hus

This week's featured artist is J Hus.

We caught up with him to find out a little bit more about his music.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Check it out...

I grew up in Stratford and my music isn’t defined by a genre - I’m creating my own. It is inspired by Grime, US Rap, UK Rap, Afrobeat and Dancehall though.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Catchy, different, trend starting.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My manager (Moe) saw me perform and really pushed me to take it further.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I used to listen to a lot of 50 Cent, Michael Jackson and Skepta growing up.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I usually record my ideas and take em into studio with Jae5 and then they create a beat around it. I collaborate with Jae5 a lot on my music.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A lot of energy, though I’m trying to add more structure into my upcoming shows.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

When I performed at Rip the Runway the crowd was insane. Was the moment I knew I wanted to make it further.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I remember coming out of my block of flats and seeing Konan (from Krept & Konan) chilling in Benz and getting to meet him for the first time.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

The Weeknd, Beyonce, Rihanna.

10) When can we see you live?

Dates published here and check out my debut album Common Sense here.

