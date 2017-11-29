Jack Maynard

I'm A Celeb's Jack Maynard Apologises For Rape Tweet Posted In 2011

The YouTuber said he takes "full responsibility" for the message he sent aged sixteen.

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 17:37

Jack Maynard has issued a public apology after a tweet surfaced from 2011 in which he joked about rape.

The I'm A Celebrity... star has taken to social-media to brand the comments "childish" and "stupid" and said that he takes "full responsibility" for the mistakes he made as a teenager.

The tweet in question was dug up by The Sun and has since been deleted. The YouTuber posted a message when he was sixteen, which read: "If you get me to 1500 followers by tomorrow, I will kiss you... most likely rape you though."

The newspaper also mentioned another tweet sent from the same year, in which Conor replied to a fan's tweet with the comment: "I raped her... ha ha."

Taking to his account on Tuesday, Maynard tweeted that "nothing could justify" the language used in the messages. "I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn't stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong.

"Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.

He added: "I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed."

This comes after the vlogger took to his YouTube channel to explain that he is "ashamed" of the homophobic and racist tweets that led to him withdrawing from the jungle after just two days. 

Encouraging fans to not repeat the same mistakes he made, Jack warned his followers: "Don’t put anything online you wouldn’t say to your mum.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

