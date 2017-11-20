I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard Issues Apology Over Offensive Tweets

I’m A Celebrity's first ever vlogger Jack Maynard has issued an apology after a series of offensive tweets from several years ago resurfaced.

Having only entered the jungle last night alongside the likes of Vanessa White and Amir Khan, his past was quickly dug up to see what he was like when he was 17-years-old.

He used a number of homophobic and racist slurs, which he has since said he is ‘ashamed of’ and has of course deleted them.

"Jack is ashamed of these tweets, many were deleted a long time ago," his rep told the Sun .

"He would never use that language now and realises this kind of retaliatory, inflammatory, insulting language is completely unacceptable.”

Jack Maynard entered the I'm A Celeb jungle last week.

While ITV also issued a separate statement on the matter, saying: "Jack has issued a full apology and has deleted the tweets that he sent.”

This comes after Zoella was also recently forced to issue her own statement surrounding past tweets, after they were put in the spotlight for including offensive words.

“I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!”