Jack Maynard

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard Issues Apology Over Offensive Tweets

The vlogger made a number of racist and homophobic slurs back in 2012.

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:11

I’m A Celebrity's first ever vlogger Jack Maynard has issued an apology after a series of offensive tweets from several years ago resurfaced.

Having only entered the jungle last night alongside the likes of Vanessa White and Amir Khan, his past was quickly dug up to see what he was like when he was 17-years-old.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

He used a number of homophobic and racist slurs, which he has since said he is ‘ashamed of’ and has of course deleted them.

"Jack is ashamed of these tweets, many were deleted a long time ago," his rep told the Sun .

"He would never use that language now and realises this kind of retaliatory, inflammatory, insulting language is completely unacceptable.”

Jack Maynard entered the I'm A Celeb jungle last week.

While ITV also issued a separate statement on the matter, saying: "Jack has issued a full apology and has deleted the tweets that he sent.”

This comes after Zoella was also recently forced to issue her own statement surrounding past tweets, after they were put in the spotlight for including offensive words.

“I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!”

More From Jack Maynard

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard Issues Apology Over Offensive Tweets

Jack Maynard in I&#039;m A Celeb
Life

I'm A Celebrity 2017: Who Is Jack Maynard And Why He'll Boss The Jungle

YouTube Star Jack Maynard Fuels I'm A Celeb Rumours As He Touches Down In Australia

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve