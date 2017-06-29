Is Jack Maynard Secretly Dating This Love Island Star?

While former I'm A Celebrity star Jack Maynard claimed to be single when he entered the jungle, it looks like he may have had a secret Love Island bae all along.

Yep, Conor Maynard's younger bro is rumored to be dating Danielle Sellers who you may or may not remember from the male islanders' trip to Casa Amor mid-way through the series.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of celebs who were dramatically kicked off reality shows...

While the babe didn't manage to find love during her stint on the show, The Sun reckons she may have found it with Conor's sibling. In fact, they claim it was the singer that actually introduced the pair.

A source revealed: "Jack and Danielle had spent a lot of time together over the past seven months. They’d quietly attended industry events together and made no secret among pals of how close they were."

Instagram/DanielleJSellers

"Jack has been making it sound like he’s single since he’s been on the show but he’s been saying different things around Danielle."

Pictures obtained by the publication show the pair enjoying a night out together, but let's be real, that doesn't automatically mean they are actually an item.

While it is claimed they have been dating for seven months, neither have actually commented on the rumoured romance.

One thing that Conor has recently addressed however is the scandal that led to his withdrawal from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

In response to tweets that led to allegations of racism and homophobia, the YouTuber posted a video in which he said: "I was young I was careless, I just wasn't thinking, this was back when I had just left school and I didn't know what I was doing."

"All I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well... Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum."

Do you reckon Jack and Danielle are a thing? Let us know @MTVUK.