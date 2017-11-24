I'm A Celeb 2017: Jack Maynard Breaks His Silence For The First Time Since Leaving

Jack Maynard has broken his silence since leaving the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle after a series of offensive Twitter posts emerged.

The vlogger, who is the younger brother of Conor Maynard, owned up to sending tweets that led to allegations of racism and homophobia.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of celebs who were dramatically kicked off a reality show...

The tweets in question were posted a number of years ago, and the 23-year-old came out to say he was "young" and "careless" when he wrote them.

Using the platform that made him famous, Jack posted a video to YouTube entitled: "My Explanation..."

ITV

"Firstly I just want to start off with I'm sorry. I'm just really, really sorry," he began, before adding: "I'm so sorry to anyone that I offended, anyone that I upset, anyone I made feel uncomfortable."

Jack went on to explain: "I've tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm just ashamed of."

"I was young I was careless, I just wasn't thinking, this was back when I had just left school and I didn't know what I was doing."

The 23-year-old used his experience to urge others not to make the same mistakes he did, and said: "All I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well."

"Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum," he added.

The YouTuber did not address offensive messages that he allegedly sent to 14-year-old girl when he was 17.

It's no secret that you should always think about what you write online, and this serves as a reminder to be careful about everything you post.