Jack Maynard

Jack Maynard Quits I’m A Celeb Following Offensive Tweet Drama

The YouTuber is set to address the recent headlines surrounding his past tweets...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 09:11

Jack Maynard has left the I’m A Celeb jungle after just three days in camp, as he looks set to defend the offensive tweets from his past which resurfaced earlier this week.

An ITV spokesman said: “Due to circumstances outside camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show.”

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now >>>

His rep later confirmed that the YouTube sensation was leaving the ITV show so that he could respond to the allegations made against him.

A statement from his spokesperson said: “In the last few days Jack has been the subject of a succession of media stories which he has been unable to respond to.

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed it would be better to bring him out.

Jack has left the jungle after just three days.

“Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV, and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.”

The tweets in question used a number of racist and homophobic slurs, which Jack previously said via a rep that he was “ashamed” of and understands that the words used were “completely unacceptable”.

Of course we’ve yet to hear from Jack himself since leaving the jungle, but we'll keep you posted as soon as he speaks out about the situation.

More From Jack Maynard

Jack Maynard in I&#039;m A Celeb

Jack Maynard Quits I’m A Celeb Following Offensive Tweet Drama

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard Issues Apology Over Offensive Tweets

Jack Maynard in I&#039;m A Celeb
Life

I'm A Celebrity 2017: Who Is Jack Maynard And Why He'll Boss The Jungle

YouTube Star Jack Maynard Fuels I'm A Celeb Rumours As He Touches Down In Australia

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Celebrity

From Charlotte Crosby To Kim Kardashian: The Real Cost Of Reality Stars Mega Homes

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid