Jack Maynard Quits I’m A Celeb Following Offensive Tweet Drama

Jack Maynard has left the I’m A Celeb jungle after just three days in camp, as he looks set to defend the offensive tweets from his past which resurfaced earlier this week.

An ITV spokesman said: “Due to circumstances outside camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show.”

His rep later confirmed that the YouTube sensation was leaving the ITV show so that he could respond to the allegations made against him.

A statement from his spokesperson said: “In the last few days Jack has been the subject of a succession of media stories which he has been unable to respond to.

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed it would be better to bring him out.

Jack has left the jungle after just three days.

“Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV, and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.”

The tweets in question used a number of racist and homophobic slurs, which Jack previously said via a rep that he was “ashamed” of and understands that the words used were “completely unacceptable”.

Of course we’ve yet to hear from Jack himself since leaving the jungle, but we'll keep you posted as soon as he speaks out about the situation.