Get To Know

Get to Know: Jacob Plant

We caught up with the up and coming talent this week...

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:10

This week's featured artist is an exciting producer and DJ from the UK.

Jacob Plant has qucikly been making a name for himself as one of Britain's most interesting and gifted new producers. He was first recognized by BBC Introducing in 2012 and then caught Calvin Harris' eye who quickly signed him to his own record label.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 26 year old and find out a little bit more about him.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm an electronic producer born in London now living in LA.  Calvin Harris signed me a few years back and I released club records on his label. I also supported him last year in Las Vegas which was a career highlight. I am now signed to Skint/BMG and currently working on my debut album which is really exciting!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Energetic house music.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music? 

My parents were always really encouraging when I was younger to follow a career in music. My mum took me to piano lessons and my dad taught me the guitar, so I have both of them to thank. I picked up producing when I was about 13 years old. It was a real addiction when I was younger, trying to recreate records that I loved. It was bands like The Prodigy, Basement Jaxx and The Chemical Brothers that got me into dance music. I think that once I caught the bug for dance music, I never looked back.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Basement Jaxx, The Clash, Linkin Park, The Prodigy and Eminem.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

 I've set up a studio in LA to finish my album. I've been doing sessions with different writers and artists from there. The new single came together really nicely... Maxine and I finished it in a few days and about 5 weeks later we did the video! I'm just trying to make each release slightly different as I like to always keep things different to the last.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I like to play a bit harder when I play live. I like to keep the energy up so it's fun and bouncy. I always encourage a mosh pit!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Last year I played in Las Vegas with Calvin Harris. Gordon Ramsey was on stage during my entire set watching. I love cooking so he is really inspiring. It was an honour!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

 I met Rihanna and Kanye West a few years back. It was definitely a moment to remember.

 9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

 Bring Me The Horizon's latest album is still on repeat every day. I can't get enough of it. 

10) When can we see you live?

 I just finished doing Reading & Leeds festival in the UK. I'm going back to the US for a while now to finish my album so expect to see me at clubs and festivals next year!

You can follow Jacob on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check out his new single 'About You (Ft. Maxine) below.

Jacob Plant - About You feat. Maxine (Official Video)

