Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX have finally met and we couldn't be more excited.

Little Mix currently have a few days off from their sold-out Summer Shout Out Tour. Leigh-Anne Pinnock is holidaying in Ibiza and Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson appear to be using the time to go home and catch up with loved ones.

Meanwhile, Jade is living it up in London.

[Getty]

The South Shields queen just spent the day at Wimbledon, chilling with her flatmate, Danielle Peazer, and enjoying the tennis.

Danielle Peazer is a star herself - having gained over 1.2 million Instagram followers due to her success as a YouTuber.

The famous pals always make sure to spend time with each other on their days off and their friendship is the cutest.

However, most exciting of all Jade finally crossed paths with Charli XCX.

[Getty]

The two pop superstars are hardcore fans of each other.

Little Mix have mentioned that Charli inspired their music in the past and Charli frequently uses Twitter to gush about just how much she loves 'Touch', 'No More Sad Songs' and all things Little Mix. Wait a minute - are we Charli XCX?

So it's no surprise that when the two of them finally met each other they couldn't quite keep their cool.

Jade started the conversation on Twitter before Charli confirmed that she also freaked out.

wahhhhhh LITERALLY SAME 💕🙌🏻✨ — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) July 3, 2017

How adorable! This looks like it could be the start to an incredible friendship.

Here's hoping that this mutual love turns into an amazing collaboration.

Imagine Little Mix singing 'Same Old Love', 'Fancy' or 'I Love It'.

Please girls - LM5 needs a Charli bop!