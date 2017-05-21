Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Little Mix beauty Jade Thirlwall might soon be jumping from a music career to A Whole New World of film.

Rumours abound she is being lined up to star as Princess Jasmine in a live action version of Disney’s Aladdin.

The 24-year-old pop babe is said to be director Guy Ritchie’s top choice to play the iconic character.

However filming a blockbuster movie would take Jade out of the music world for months – sparking fears Little Mix’s future could be jeopardised by such a move.

The Sun on Sunday reports the singer held an emergency summit with fellow Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson to discuss their future.

“Jasmine is Jade’s perfect role, so she’s delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now,” a source told the paper.

“And the longer they go on, the better her chances are looking. All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other. But they also know that it would be a huge commitment,” the source continued.

“Jade would need to film for months, and that’s before promotion for the movie began,” they said.

It would be a tough challenge to balance filming with tour duties – as Little Mix are due to spend most of this year on the road.

“This week they sat down in a break from their tour dance rehearsals and talked about what they might do if Disney did decide to cast her,” the source continued.

“It was quite an emotional conversation. But they all agreed that they would try to make it work for her around Little Mix commitments,” they added.

It sounds like Jade is on track to make it into the film AND keep her Little Mix commitment – so she won’t need a genie to grant her wish to be both a pop star and a film star after all.

