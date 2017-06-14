Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has finally addressed rumours that she might be playing Jasmine in Guy Ritchie's live action remake of the Disney classic, Aladdin.

Last month whispers started to spread that the petite popstar is Ritchie's top pick for the role and while it looks like there's still hope of seeing if she handles the magic carpet as well as the stage, the band remains her number one priority.

Getty

Adorning a crown fit for a Disney princess, the 24-year-old remained coy when a reporter quizzed her about the rumours at Capital's Summertime Ball over the weekend.

"I can't confirm or deny that but the group always comes first anyways, regardless of what happen." So she's not denying it which means this could actually be a thing! Please let this be a thing..

Disney

Obvs Little Mix are pretty busy taking over the world right now and no one wants her to rub her bandmates up the wrong way. Still, if we had three wishes one would deffo be for all of this to work out.

Where's the genie with his lamp when you need him?!

Words by Rachel Davies-Day