Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

When something super embarrassing happens sometimes you just gotta share the shame to feel better. Which is exactly what Jade Thirwall’s done after a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Copyright [Getty]

The Little Mix singer had a majorly cringe moment in Germany recently, when she accidentally flashed her boob in public and didn’t even realise until a fan pointed it out.

Jade has Instagrammed a screenshot of a chat with Little Mix's hairdresser about the whole sorry event. Thier reaction and use of emojis is just totally perfect, BTW.

‘Been sitting ages chilling n a fan just came over for a picture and was like excuse me your dress has fallen down…,” her message reveals.

“I looked down and my tit was literally fully out, the strap had come down and I didn’t even realise and I’ve been sitting like his for a good hour.”

We just can’t even deal… so embarrassing for Jade but totally lol for the rest of us.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Marnie Simpson on her feud with Vicky Pattison