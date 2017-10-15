Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

The star is in love with Jed Elliott - but definitely not in love with all the travelling

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 13:47

Jade Thirlwall might be happily in love with The Struts rocker Jed Elliott but the couple are experiencing one of the worst relationship problems - distance.

The Little Mix beauty and the rock band hunk have been together for two years by Jade says she feels like she barely sees her man as they are both constantly travelling.

[Getty]

The Struts are currently on tour in America supporting the Foo Fighters while Little Mix are on the road with the European leg of their Glory Days tour.

Opening up about the struggle to see each other, Jade admits it is a bit rubbish (to put it politely!).

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"We’ve been together two years but it feels like we’ve only just started going out because we never see each other,” she told The Mirror.

"It’s been a bit s**t not seeing each other I must admit,” she admitted.

https://instagram.com/p/BVjBrmHFMOZ/

However the star says she will be reunited in time for the upcoming festive season, saying: "I’m going to try and see my boyfriend over Christmas, we don’t see each other very often.”

She also hinted that the pair will be heading North for the holidays to stay near Jade's native South Shields (near Newcastle) so it sounds like they are managing to make some pretty sweet plans.

WATCH! The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

Latest News

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Shared A Bonkers Story About Being In A Lift With Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her Terrifying Cancer Scare From When She Was A Child

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

#TOWIE

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Chris Hughes wants marriage and babies with Love Island Girlfriend Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

New Stranger Things series 2 trailer is totally epic

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

More From Jade Thirlwall

Celebrity

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

Little Mix Fans Obsess Over Jade Thirlwall For Dressing Like 'Princess Jasmine' Despite Losing Out On Disney Part

Music

Jade Thirlwall Posts Photos with Wig That Little Mix Fan Threw On Stage

Celebrity

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Jade Thirlwall Endures 38 Hours Of 'Hell' Just To Chill With Her Boyf In A Hot Tub

Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany
Celebrity

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

Celebrity

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Celebrity

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall And Boyf Jed Elliott Are On The Cutest Romantic Holiday RN

Music

Watch Little Mix Perform Tracks From ‘Glory Days’ & Answer Your Questions LIVE On Facebook

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall: Uncovered

Trending Articles

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Celebrity

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark