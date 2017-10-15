Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'
The star is in love with Jed Elliott - but definitely not in love with all the travelling
Jade Thirlwall might be happily in love with The Struts rocker Jed Elliott but the couple are experiencing one of the worst relationship problems - distance.
The Little Mix beauty and the rock band hunk have been together for two years by Jade says she feels like she barely sees her man as they are both constantly travelling.
The Struts are currently on tour in America supporting the Foo Fighters while Little Mix are on the road with the European leg of their Glory Days tour.
Opening up about the struggle to see each other, Jade admits it is a bit rubbish (to put it politely!).
"We’ve been together two years but it feels like we’ve only just started going out because we never see each other,” she told The Mirror.
"It’s been a bit s**t not seeing each other I must admit,” she admitted.
https://instagram.com/p/BVjBrmHFMOZ/
However the star says she will be reunited in time for the upcoming festive season, saying: "I’m going to try and see my boyfriend over Christmas, we don’t see each other very often.”
She also hinted that the pair will be heading North for the holidays to stay near Jade's native South Shields (near Newcastle) so it sounds like they are managing to make some pretty sweet plans.
