Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity

If there’s one thing about Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall that we all know and love, is that she’s one hell of a woke queen.

From being an iconic ally towards the LGBTQ+ community to raising money for various charities, she’s now encouraging women and young girls to love the skin that they’re in. What a babe.

Getty

Taking to Instagram Jade reposted a photo from Jameela Jamil, captioning it with a relatable af message that everyone needs to hear.

The Only You singer wrote: “I nicked this from @jameelajamilofficial because I love her and I think we need more lovely women like her using their platform to spread the right message.”

“We have all fallen victim to feeling like we need to change who we are/what we look like in order to fit into a society that determines what is and isn’t beautiful,” she said. “You are beautiful.”

She then went on to take a shot at society’s unrealistic beauty standards, writing: “We are all unique and beautiful in our own way. It is society that needs to change, not you.”

And the message got reposted to Jameela’s @i_weigh account, which is a movement set up by the presenter in order to encourage everyone to focus less on their body image and more on what makes them special.

She describes the account as a ‘movement for us to feel valuable and see how amazing we are, and look beyond the flesh on our bones.’

The account features photos submitted by followers with positive messages written all over them, and the level of kindness on the page is unheard of. It’s beautiful.

Jameela, Jade – you’re both queens. Keep on slayin’.