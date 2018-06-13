Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood

The Little Mix babe nearly headed overboard on a water ride

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 10:21

Dollywood sounds like the place of dreams – a theme park, but everything is dedicated to Dolly Parton? Heaven, right?

But Jade Thirlwall experienced something closer to Thorpe Park's Fright Night, as her beau Jed Elliot played a prank that went wrong.

Jed told The Sun: “There was this one time I almost killed my girlfriend at Dollywood.”

The Struts bassist went on to say: “It was Jade, Luke’s girlfriend Laura and our tour manager and we were all riding on this little cart, like a floating mattress and we went round one of these corners.”

“It wasn’t on rails – it was like floating, so your life was in your own hands. We were leaning wildly to one side,” he said.

“We had a scare. That was how it almost ended for us, at Dollywood. It was very scary,” he finished off.

Prank’s gone wrong are always mad scary at the time.

We’re glad they're both okay though, and let’s stay out of any more dangerous situations both of you. We’re still waiting on the new Little Mix era.

But it looks like it won’t be long, as the Little Mix babe has said her and Jed are working on some new material together in the studio for the new album!

