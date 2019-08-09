Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon

Jake Paul has set the record straight on rumours he’s been getting too close with other girls on his solo “honeymoon” to Europe.

The YouTuber tied the knot with Tana Mongeau after just two months of dating and their marriage – which apparently isn't legal – has been criticised ever since. This time, some fans are calling him out for his antics in a recent YouTube upload.

Jake and his pals are currently in Ibiza, where they’ve spent some time filming a music video that Tana was initially supposed to star in. ICYMI, she’s in the US dealing with a “family emergency” and hopes to rejoin her husband as soon as possible.

Addressing rumours that he’s been cheating on her, Jake said in a recent vlog: “Tana was supposed to come here but she missed her flight because she had a family emergency, so I needed someone else to be in the music video."

“I already know what everyone’s gonna say,” he says in a voiceover. “Jake you’re with these girls on a jet ski and you have a wife… and Jake, you’re jumping off the yacht with the girls, what are you doing Jake?”

“Guys, let’s be real here. Why can’t I just get some content with some pretty ladies? I think Tana would be proud of me for interacting with these girls. I can be friends with girls, right guys?"

Getty

This comes as Tana defended their relationship to the public and said she’s “so excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos” when she eventually reunites with her man in Europe.

Fair enough.