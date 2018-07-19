Jake Paul

Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day

No biggie

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 10:10

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have reportedly made serious bank from their wedding day.

The YouTubers tied the knot last week after just three months of dating with some fans demanding a refund from the livestream amid concerns the marriage wasn’t actually legally binding.

Friend and fellow vlogger Ben Phillips has now given an interview to Metro about the financial implications of their big day, estimating that the couple have made $1 million from their decision to get hitched. 

“I think this was a fantastic step forward. Just put your wedding live,” he explained. “But of course, YouTube don’t advance you to go live and build a show, they just give you the option of people being able to donate, and so fans can donate.”

“From the looks of it, the company that supported Jake was Halogen. The day before the wedding they did the Challenger, Olympic style sports thing Logan [Paul, Jake’s brother] did, and that same company sponsored the wedding

“I can only imagine to buy Jake’s wedding on live would come with a pretty sick pay packet in advance! Pretty sick pay packet! They would’ve cleared over a million dollars, easily. That’s a no brainer,” he added. “This is social media and this is the age we live in.”

Tana has since shut down claims that her marriage isn’t real, telling fans that even though it might look “unconventional and confusing” from an outside perspective, her feelings for Jake are absolutely genuine.

Here's hoping they invest that money wisely. 

