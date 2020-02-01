Jake Paul

Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him

He's begging her for another chance

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 10:14

Jake Paul has opened up about the breakdown of his relationship with Julia Rose.

The YouTuber appeared on brother Logan’s vlog, where he revealed that he’s not in a good way following their recent split: “I’m hungover, depressed and heartbroken because my girlfriend dumped me, because I’m a f—ing idiot,” he said.

Jake then begged Julia to take him back: “Julia, if you’re watching this please take me back. Guys, if you’re in a relationship don’t take what you have for granted.”

The couple met on the set of his music video for ‘These Days.’ At the time, Jake said that he’d be keeping their relationship private: “I have been talking to a girl a little bit,” he claimed during an appearance on “The Night Shift” podcast. 

bro so what
bro so what

“It’s been completely off-camera. That’s super healthy … It’s good to have real relationships off-camera that you value, and you know that that person genuinely cares about you and isn’t just there to be in content and get clout out of the situation.”

“We met on set of the music video, then we fell in love. Everything progressed and we kept on falling in love really fast. When I won my fight I told her I loved her and she said she loved me back.”

so this happened @tanamongeau
so this happened @tanamongeau

Tana Mongeau had previously given her blessing for the relationship, telling Life & Style that she just wanted her ex to be happy. 

“I feel like my overall response toward that is always going to be like, ‘If he’s happy, I’m happy for him. And that’s the way that the cookie is crumbling.”

 

