Jake Paul

Jake Paul Teases A New “Off Camera” Relationship After Split From Tana Mongeau

He's made some interesting comments about "clout chasers"

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 10:17

Jake Paul has teased that he’s begun an “off camera” relationship with someone new after his split from Tana Mongeau.

The YouTuber spilled the beans on an episode of Mike Majlak’s “The Night Shift” where he explained that he’s glad to have connections with people that don’t necessarily need to be splashed online.

Getty

“I have been talking to a girl a little bit,” Jake admitted. “It’s been completely off-camera. 

“That’s super healthy. ...it’s good to have real relationships off-camera that you value, and you know that that person genuinely cares about you and isn’t just there to be in content and get clout out of the situation.”

Getty

Jake and Tana called time on their marriage earlier this month, with the pair insisting that they’d remain the best of friends. They even shared a selfie together while announcing the break-up.

At the time, Jake wrote: “I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating “what happened” we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on

Even though Jake is clearly in the process of moving on, Tana has shut down speculation about her own love life by saying that she’s very much still single.

In a tweet published four days ago, she said: “Seeing all the assumptions on my love life currently cracks me up. i’m just doing me. editing. smoking weed. i’m actually dating weed. clip that.”

It sounds like the split worked out for everyone.

