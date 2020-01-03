Jake Paul Teases A New “Off Camera” Relationship After Split From Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul has teased that he’s begun an “off camera” relationship with someone new after his split from Tana Mongeau.

The YouTuber spilled the beans on an episode of Mike Majlak’s “The Night Shift” where he explained that he’s glad to have connections with people that don’t necessarily need to be splashed online.

“I have been talking to a girl a little bit,” Jake admitted. “It’s been completely off-camera.

“That’s super healthy. ...it’s good to have real relationships off-camera that you value, and you know that that person genuinely cares about you and isn’t just there to be in content and get clout out of the situation.”

Jake and Tana called time on their marriage earlier this month, with the pair insisting that they’d remain the best of friends. They even shared a selfie together while announcing the break-up.

At the time, Jake wrote: “I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

Even though Jake is clearly in the process of moving on, Tana has shut down speculation about her own love life by saying that she’s very much still single.

In a tweet published four days ago, she said: “Seeing all the assumptions on my love life currently cracks me up. i’m just doing me. editing. smoking weed. i’m actually dating weed. clip that.”

seeing all the assumptions on my love life currently cracks me up. i’m just doing me. editing. smoking weed. i’m actually dating weed. clip that — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 20, 2020

It sounds like the split worked out for everyone.