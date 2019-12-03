Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet

Tana Mongeau has announced that she’s going on a social-media break after husband Jake Paul posted an image of himself with ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet on Instagram.

ICYMI, Jake and Alissa – who is also a YouTuber – went their separate ways in early 2017. Their break-up was less than amicable, with Alissa later accusing him of “mental and emotional abuse” throughout their romance.

Getty

Despite Jake currently being loved-up with Tana, he’s taken to social-media to share a throwback picture of the couple decked out in ‘Jalissa’ merch alongside a comment promoting his new track, ‘These Days.’

Coincidentally, Tana has confirmed that she’s taking a step back from her social profiles for the time being: “I think i’m gonna take a few day break from socials. for my brain. maybe i’ll be on IG live tmrw with my t*ts out and fine. who knows,” she wrote.

“ALL LOVE to everyone in my life & zero shade to ANYONE. i just wanna take a little time to tell the people i love that i love them. and not care about comments or tweets or people’s opinion of me for the first time in six years..

“I wanna have a conversation with someone without thinking about the internet for five minutes,” she added. “I don’t want to act like i’m happy when i’m not to maintain an image that isn’t true.”

As for Alissa, she made headlines just this week after publicly calling out ex-boyfriend FaZe Banks for cheating on her during their relationship. Yikes. Where is this situation heading?