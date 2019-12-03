Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet

What is going on!?

Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 10:05

Tana Mongeau has announced that she’s going on a social-media break after husband Jake Paul posted an image of himself with ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet on Instagram.

ICYMI, Jake and Alissa – who is also a YouTuber – went their separate ways in early 2017. Their break-up was less than amicable, with Alissa later accusing him of “mental and emotional abuse” throughout their romance.

Despite Jake currently being loved-up with Tana, he’s taken to social-media to share a throwback picture of the couple decked out in ‘Jalissa’ merch alongside a comment promoting his new track, ‘These Days.’

Coincidentally, Tana has confirmed that she’s taking a step back from her social profiles for the time being: “I think i’m gonna take a few day break from socials. for my brain. maybe i’ll be on IG live tmrw with my t*ts out and fine. who knows,” she wrote. 

what I never got to say... “These Days” December 13th🤐🎶

“ALL LOVE to everyone in my life & zero shade to ANYONE. i just wanna take a little time to tell the people i love that i love them. and not care about comments or tweets or people’s opinion of me for the first time in six years.. 

“I wanna have a conversation with someone without thinking about the internet for five minutes,” she added. “I don’t want to act like i’m happy when i’m not to maintain an image that isn’t true.” 

i think i’m gonna take a few day break from socials. for my brain. maybe i’ll be on IG live tmrw with my tits out and fine. who knows. ALL LOVE to everyone in my life & zero shade to ANYONE. i just wanna take a little time to tell the people i love that i love them. and not care about comments or tweets or people’s opinion of me for the first time in six years.. i wanna have a conversation with someone without thinking about the internet for five minutes. i don’t wanna fill my heart with doubt posting things that i know aren’t authentic to the way i feel. knowing the people who are real fans of me would see right through that facade and hating myself for becoming what i never wanted to. authenticity has and always will be the most important thing to me and i think i hate myself most in moments that i stray from that. i don’t want to act like i’m happy when i’m not to maintain an image that isn’t true.. i’d rather clear my head for a sec so that you guys always know when i’m smiling that it isn’t fake... i encourage you to do the same. it’s so easy to get caught up in the highlight reel. victimizing myself in any situation is not the route i want to take, i guess i just wanna be authentically happy and myself or nothing else.. idk. just know that this is just something i wanna do for me & not at the fault of anyone else. i wanna advocate for authenticity and mental health awareness. i wanna advocate for being honest about my emotions. i wanna grow. so ima do me for a few days, i encourage you to do the same if you’re ever feeling down or succumbing to the pressure of the highlight reel. love u hookers i’m gonna go look at the sky or some shit what do people do other than instagram???
As for Alissa, she made headlines just this week after publicly calling out ex-boyfriend FaZe Banks for cheating on her during their relationship. Yikes. Where is this situation heading?

 

