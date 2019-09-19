Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours

Tana Mongeau has just exposed Jake Paul for trolling the paparazzi about claims they’re expecting their first child together.

The YouTuber was filmed by HollywoodFix.com outside Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, with the photographer asking him a few questions about his previous comments regarding Tana’s “pregnancy.”

Getty Images

In the interview, Jake once again insisted that his wife is pregnant and said that they haven’t found out what the sex of the baby is yet.

Having watched the clip online, Tana set the record straight and said she has no plans to have a child for a long time: “I AM NOT HES SUCH A TROLL NOOOO,” she began.

“I JUST FOUND OUT THIS IS HIM WALKING INTO F**KING CEDARS SINAI HOSPITAL TOO WHERE KIM HAD HER BABY??? HE SAID HE HAD A MEETING LIKE WHEN DID HE GO HERE??? HES SO DIZZY HAHAHAHAHAHAH.”

Jake continued to troll the world by @-replying to her tweets with: “she’s lying,” as Tana responded: “i’ll have my period and take a shot in front of everyone baby try me i’m so real.”

Fans have pointed out that Tana might’ve been wrong to assume he staged the hospital visit: “That’s the hospital he normally goes to. Pretty sure that’s where he went last time before his fight to figure out how to keep his nose from bleeding so easily.”

Another person claimed that he didn’t enter the hospital at all and was just having an impromptu joke with the paparazzo: “He was just walking past, the Hollywood Fix is stupid lmao.”

Consider us confused.