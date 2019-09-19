Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours

Are they having a baby or not?

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 10:08

Tana Mongeau has just exposed Jake Paul for trolling the paparazzi about claims they’re expecting their first child together.

The YouTuber was filmed by HollywoodFix.com outside Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, with the photographer asking him a few questions about his previous comments regarding Tana’s “pregnancy.”

Getty Images

In the interview, Jake once again insisted that his wife is pregnant and said that they haven’t found out what the sex of the baby is yet. 

Having watched the clip online, Tana set the record straight and said she has no plans to have a child for a long time: “I AM NOT HES SUCH A TROLL NOOOO,” she began.

“I JUST FOUND OUT THIS IS HIM WALKING INTO F**KING CEDARS SINAI HOSPITAL TOO WHERE KIM HAD HER BABY??? HE SAID HE HAD A MEETING LIKE WHEN DID HE GO HERE??? HES SO DIZZY HAHAHAHAHAHAH.”

Jake continued to troll the world by @-replying to her tweets with: “she’s lying,” as Tana responded: “i’ll have my period and take a shot in front of everyone baby try me i’m so real.”

Fans have pointed out that Tana might’ve been wrong to assume he staged the hospital visit: “That’s the hospital he normally goes to. Pretty sure that’s where he went last time before his fight to figure out how to keep his nose from bleeding so easily.”

Another person claimed that he didn’t enter the hospital at all and was just having an impromptu joke with the paparazzo: “He was just walking past, the Hollywood Fix is stupid lmao.”

Consider us confused. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
The party destination of the season, with... windmills?!!!
Why Taiwan will steal your heart through the stomach
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours
Get To Know: King Calaway
Get To Know: King Calaway
Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler

More From Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau
Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
Does This ‘Evidence’ Mean Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Aren’t Actually Married!?
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
Jake Paul and Erika Costell are seen on October 02, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
YouTubers Jake Paul And Erika Costell Announce Break-up

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Travel
The party destination of the season, with... windmills?!!!
Travel
Why Taiwan will steal your heart through the stomach
Coral Restoration Foundation - The Florida Keys
Why The Florida Keys Are The Perfect Destination For An Eco-Conscious Holiday
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed