James Arthur

James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon

His forthcoming album could be his last...

Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 22:52

James Arthur has shocked fans saying that he’ll be retiring after the release of his new album.

Having only just recently released two singles ‘You Deserve Better’ and ‘At My Weakest’, as well as a collaboration with Marshmello and Juicy J, ‘You Can Cry’, we’ve only just gotten used to having the singer back and now he’s saying he’s announced that his forthcoming LP could be his last..!

WATCH JAMES ARTHUR PERFORM AN EXCLUSIVE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF ‘YOU DESERVE BETTER’ FOR MTV HERE:

He’s yet to release details of his third studio album but over the weekend, amid tweets enjoying the World Cup, Arthur threw a curveball tweeting: “After this album I’m retiring. Love James x”

The out of the blue tweet prompted over a thousand comments from distraught fans such as, "If JA retires music dies just saying..." and "I'm so sorry if you are weary right now. No doubt the music biz is rough. But you are the brightest light in popular music!"

Following a gig in Lebanon the following day he later tweeted: “Thank you Lebanon you were electric tonight, you reminded me how much I’m still in love with the live aspect of the music business. Shukran!”

Getty Images

James’ last album Back From The Edge hit No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart and spawned the No.1 single ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’.

Hopefully James continues to see the enjoyment in performing and how much his music means the world to his fans. Don’t go James!

