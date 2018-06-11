James Arthur

Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!

We're filming MTV Asks with James soon and we need YOUR questions...

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 18:38

James Arthur is spoiling us lately. Not only does he feature on Marshmello and Juicy J's current smash 'You Can Cry', he recently gifted us with TWO brand new songs, 'You Deserve Better' and 'At My Weakest.'

We don't know about you but we want to know more about what James has got up his sleeves for the rest of the year, so we're getting him in to film MTV Asks with us and we need YOUR questions.

Whether you want to know what colour Marshmello's hair is under that helmet or what's going on with his latest album, this is your chance to try and find out!

All you need to do is think up a killer question, enter it in the form below, then sit back and wait to see if your's made the cut when MTV Asks James Arthur airs on MTV Music soon.

View the lyrics
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes

Listen to me
Close your eyes baby, picture this
Sunset, on the ocean, that's Pacific
New whips, new tips, now your wrist lit
You can get anything off your wish list
Every day is Christmas (I got you)
Look, I promise you won't wanna miss this (I got you)
All I got is bread like a biscuit (biscuit)
Got a secret location, unlisted
We can get twisted (woo)
I don't wanna wait (hey)
I don't need a break (hey)
You just bring the gifts (hey)
I'ma bring the cake (uh-huh)
Go for two rounds
Light a spliff (uh-huh)
You land next to a star, make a wish (a wish)
I got somethin' you can ride if you need a lift (yessir)
Whenever you with me them problems don't exist
Anywhere you wanna go, scratch it off your list
You wouldn't even wanna cry if you imagine this

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright (I got you)
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes

You was up late night callin' (woo)
I was up late night ballin' (woo)
Almost made you wanna throw the towel in (hey)
Almost made you wanna trade the style in (uh-oh)
Countin' up hunnids by the thousands (uh-oh)
100 stacks, run it back, hester
Double up, one more time, no pressure (no pressure)
I believe in you, so you next up
I put diamonds in your cross, God bless ya
You put the work in (woo), you deserve that
Hard work pays off, I know you heard of that (heard of that)
Slow it down, lemme show you how to work that (oh)
The coupe you was dreamin' 'bout, you can swerve that (it's yours)
You just gotta take a chance, take control of that
You just gotta chase the dream, get a hold of that (uh-huh)
Then you puttin' in overtime over that
Then you do it one more time, gotta run it back

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes

You can get anythin' you want
You know I'm sayin'
You want that over there? You want that over there?
Got you

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

