World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance

Being as obsessed with James Arthur as we are, when he dropped by recently to film MTV Asks, we couldn't let the opportunity go to have the 'Say You Won't Let Go' chart-topper perform something live for us.

What better than his brand new single 'You Deserve Better'? In a world-first performance, James strips the soul/funk jam right back to just him, his guitar and a cajon (drum box) for good measure.

WATCH JAMES ARTHUR PEFORM ‘YOU DESERVE BETTER’ EXCLUSIVELY FOR MTV HERE:

You're welcome.

James recently released 'You Deserve Better' as part of a double release alongside 'At My Weakest', a gospel-tinged ballad, like only he does best. Not only that, the singer currently features on the latest tune from Marshmello and Juicy J 'You Can Cry'.

If our live session with James has sent your heart aflutter, check out his live dates now at jamesarthurofficial.com.

Look out for MTV Asks James Arthur coming soon to MTV Music!