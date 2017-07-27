Bond 25 Gets An Official Release Date
Here's when you'll be able to watch the next James Bond movie.
The 25th film in the James Bond saga will hit our screens in autumn 2019, according to a post on the franchise’s official social media channels. The new film will land in the US on November 8, with the UK release set to happen around a week or so earlier.
“James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019,” reads the official blurb, “with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. Bond 25 will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The film's cast, director and distributor will be announced at a later date.”
So basically, we’re still in the dark on everything aside from the release date! The biggest question mark remains over whether or not Daniel Craig will be continuing as 007, although the star’s recent comments that it’s the “best job in the world” might mean he’ll be carrying on after all. As for the director, rumours still suggest Christopher Nolan might be next in line to take the chair, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Given that Nolan has previously said he’d want to do something radically different with the franchise, we’d imagine he’d probably bring a new Bond on board too. Christian Bale or Cillian Murphy maybe? Or maybe even… Harry Styles? We can dream…
With the film’s release just over two years away, expect more details sooner rather than later!
- By George Wales @georgewales85